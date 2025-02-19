This game you've probably never heard of has made $1 billion

War Robots - a PvP tactical Sci-Fi shooter from MY.GAMES and its in-house developer Pixonic - has managed to make over $1 billion in lifetime revenue. This came from an official post on the Pixonic website, which declared the grand financial victory for the mobile game.

Now, you may not have heard about War Robots! It's a mobile only game at the moment, though a totally new game within the same IP is coming to consoles and PC later this year called War Robots Frontiers. But what this news shows is that while some of us (including me, I'll admit) have been laser-focused on other platforms, mobile has continued to show its capability as a home for hugely popular titles.

Pixonic is an Amsterdam-based developer founded in 2009, and first introduced War Robots to the world back in 2014. So if you thought this was one of those stories of a sudden explosive release, you'd be dead wrong! It looks as though Pixonic has managed to steadily grow War Robots over the years, bringing in a growing community of players who in turn have proven eager to spend a little cash on the game now and then. So much so that, over the past decade, the game has accured over a billion dollars with over 250 million registered users. Nuts.

As for how the game is monetised, well, taking a look at various community hubs for the game has shown some level of disatisfaction in regard to pay-to-win aspects of the game. Take the Ultimate versions of weapons and robots, which seem to be vastly improved versions of legacy gear that is only attainable from ultimate luck events (basically loot boxes - check out this guy rolling over and over again) and can perform far above what regular variants of the same weapons / robots. So, it may be worth thinking about how Pixonic managed to make its billion.

Anyway, let us know what you think. Have you played War Robots? Are you excited for Frontiers? Is it pay to win? Let us know down below.