"There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batsh*t" Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner really wants you to know how much more violent his show is than the Netflix series

If there's one thing that Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane really wants you to know, it's that his take on the character will be super violent.

You know, these days it feels like the only thing that ever comes up when it comes to the Netflix Daredevil series these days is how Dark and Gritty and Violent and Realistic it was. We got the occasional hit tweet here and there that actually shows off some of the good stuff, but there's been an unfortunate fixation on Daredevil being a serious comic book show, and it seems like Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane is trying to live up to said fixation. Speaking to Empire, Scardapane shared that his take on the character will go even harder than the Netflix one, saying, "The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/ Disney show.

"I don’t think there’s anything else even in the ballpark. There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did." Not exactly sure why we have to make this the violence olympics, I'm all for a bit of fictitious violence, but a good show that doesn't make. Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio also took part in the interview, himself doubling down on how violent the show is. "There’s a world in which you might think that if that show kept running, we’d be in this place eventually, or something like it," the actor said. "But we’ve gone further in the darkness, the action, the nastiness."

Scardapane also isn't looking to repeat what he considers to be the mistakes of the Netflix series, saying, "If you look at how it ends almost every season, they punch the s**t out of each other, Kingpin goes to jail, we know he’s gonna come back. I didn’t want to do that. This dynamic is way more tense. There’s one scene between them in the first episode that lays it all out. Then we spend the next eight episodes throwing rocks at it." I'm not exactly sure how ever so slightly dunking on the thing that people liked so much they willed it into MCU canon is going to do your show any favours, but what do I know?

After a long wait and lengthy delays, you'll finally be able to watch Daredevil: Born Again when it premieres on Disney Plus this coming March 5.