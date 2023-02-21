If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Redfall trailer shows a sunny island town plunged into darkness and overrun with vampires

One thing about living in Redfall I never could stomach: all the damn vampires.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, the vampire game from Arkane Austin.

The video shows the once pleasant island town of Redfall overrun with vampires who have eclipsed the sun, plunging it into darkness.

The vampires have also pushed back the sea from the land and made getting off the island impossible. Those who have survived the bloodbath, are doing their best to fight back against the vampire threat. You included.

Redfall features an open-world where you will do your best to protect the remaining survivors and take the island back one neighborhood at a time. And it's not only vampires you will be up against; there's cultists and mercenaries as well.

You can learn more about the setting for the action FPS.

Redfall is coming to PC, Games Pass, and Xbox Series X/S on May 2.

