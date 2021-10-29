It’s steel for humans, silver for monsters, and gold for all of us as we get to celebrate with a brand new trailer (watchable below) for The Witcher season 2! The trailer picks up right where the first season left off, with miserable Witcher Geralt united with his very own Child of Surprise, fighting off monsters and traveling the lands.

We catch glimpses of all major characters introduced in the prior season too. Ciri seems to be gearing up for their transition into the badass character fans of the games would be familiar with, Dandelion is back and humorous as ever during a stay in jail, and Yenifer seems to be having a pretty rough time of it.

The fantasy action adventure series based on the popular books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski was a hit when it first landed on the Netflix streaming service. The show was filled with brilliant characterisation thanks to performances by actors Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra (Yennifer) and the wonderful Joey Batey (Dandelion).

One peculiar addition to the trailer is the choice of music, a dramatic remix of Monster by Kanye West of all things. The song is a banger, no doubt, but it did come as a surprise to hear Jay-Z's dulcet tones over Geralt fighting his way through some nefarious looking crooks.

From what we see in this trailer, season 2 is sure to be just as action packed, funny, and emotionally draining as the first season. The season is set to release on Netflix December 17, which gives plenty of time to catch up if you haven’t dived in yet.