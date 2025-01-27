That upcoming Witcher anime will have a touch more of the live-action show than you might have thought as it apparently includes a cut scene from the series

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is due out next month, and it turns out a scene originally meant for the live-action show is being included in it.

I'd understand if you weren't aware that Sirens of the Deep, the upcoming animated Netflix Witcher movie, is technically canon to the live-action show. After all, Doug Cockle has returned from the games to voice the character as opposed to Henry Caville, who might have left the live-action show because of Superman, or possibly not getting on with the writing team, no one's quite sure. Either way, it's probably a bit awkward to ask him to come back. Still, animated or not, the film will apparently be even more connected to the live-action show than you might have thought, because it is apparently reusing a scene from the first season that ended up on the cutting room floor.

The film is actually set during the middle of the first season, at a point in time when Geralt and his on-and-off love interest Yennefer aren't on the best of terms. Speaking to SFX magazine (via GamesRadar), writer Mike Ostrowski said that it's a "period of not being together, or a period of trouble, but still on each other's minds." Both him and co-writer Rae Benjamin note that the original season is being left untouched in terms of story changes, but the latter shared that they were able to sneak in a "fun little scene" that was originally meant for the live-action show.

Benjamin didn't share what this scene might feature, but live-action Yennefer actor Anya Chalotra is reprising her role for the film, so it could be a scene featuring the two of them. "Geralt cannot let Yennefer go, even though he's trying his best," Ostrowski says. "She haunts him. Even if he wanted to be rid of her, he can't." Certainly sounds like we'll be seeing a bit of Geralt and Yennefer together, in some shape or form.

It's not long until you can watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep now, as the animated movie is due out in a couple of weeks time on February 11.