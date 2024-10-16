Sounds like Henry Cavill isn't the only familiar face we won't be seeing in The Witcher season 4, as Vesemir's reportedly being recast too

Uh oh, it's sounding like The Witcher season 4 will have even more new faces, as the actor behind Vesemir has also reportedly been replaced.

We've known for quite a while now (two years in fact) that when The Witcher season 4 rocks up presumably sometime next year it won't be Henry Cavill playing the one and only Geralt of Rivia, but Liam Hemsworth. It was a choice that didn't exactly go down well with fans, as many really like Cavill's performance as the titular Witcher, but hey ho, what can you do? For the most part since then casting appears to have remained the same, with some new talent joining as new characters for the upcoming season, but according to Redanian Intelligence, there's another character that's been recast: Geralt's mentor Vesemir.

The outlet reports that Vesemir will be back as a character for season 4, but the actor that portrayed him thus far, Kim Bodnia, won't be back to play him. It's unclear why this recast has taken place, and it's obviously not been officially announced yet - Redanian Intelligence also doesn't know who will be taking over the role, so I guess we'll all just have to wait for a confirmation from Netflix/ a trailer to come out revealing who it might be.

While the status of The Witcher 4's cast and release date might be up in the air, it won't be too long until you get to see Geralt again. A new clip for the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was released last month, and with that came a confirmation of a delay, but also a specific release date, February 11, 2025. It's a good thing it's coming so soon too, as who knows when The Witcher 4 might come out (hint: it's probably a while away).