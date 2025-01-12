If you're worried about The Witcher 4 feeling too different from its predecessor, don't worry, because a lot more staff from the third game are still at CD Projekt Red than you might have feared

Video game developers change staff pretty often, but one of CD Projekt Red's CEOs has shared that a lot of The Witcher 3's development staff are still there.

It'll be The Witcher 3's 10th anniversary this coming May, and aside from being a reminder of the crushing reality of the passage of time, it's also a reminder that, man, it's been a decade since CD Projekt Red last made a Witcher game. The developer has obviously been busy in the intervening years, with DLC as well as some game called Cyberpunk 2077 that had a launch that no one talked about in the slightest, but when it's been so long, there's always the question: does it even know how to make one anymore? A similar question could have been asked about Dragon Age: The Veilguard as it did have a 10 year gap between it and Inquisition, and that turned out alright, so maybe The Witcher 4 will be too!

CD Projekt Red went through three rounds of layoffs in the span of three months in 2023, too, so it'd be understandable if you were a bit concerned that there's not enough devs from The Witcher 3's team remaining. It sounds like there are quite a few left though, as earlier this week co-CEO Michal Nowakowski shared a tweet noting the game's upcoming 10th anniversary, writing, "The Witcher 3 turns 10 this May. Around 100 of its developers are working with us to this day on our new projects, including The Witcher 4. Some are actually veterans from The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 1, including my esteemed co-CEO, Adam Badowski, who has been with the series since its inception back in 2002."

The Witcher 3 turns 10 this May. Around 100 of its developers are working with us to this day on our new projects, including The Witcher IV. Some are actually veterans from The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 1, including my esteemed co-CEO, @AdamBadowski , who has been with the… https://t.co/9Sry1S6yh2 — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) January 9, 2025

So, even if you're a bit grumpy about Ciri being the main character now (which, come on, was always going to be the case, no?), there will be some carryover from previous titles at the very least. Let's just ignore how long you'll be waiting for it considering production only started in November.