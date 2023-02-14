The Witcher 3 hotfix released to address performance issues that occurred with last patch

CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix for The Witcher 3 next-gen that it says addresses performance issues relating to the last patch.

The last patch for the game, update 4.01, was supposed to fix performance issues on both consoles and PC but made things worse on the latter.

The Witcher 3 next gen - performance or raytracing

A problem with the last patch was that if you didn't have ray-tracing enabled, the game ran worse than before.

On PC, the patch added a performance mode for ray-traced global illumination which was said to improve frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision. But without RT settings turned on, frame rates dropped lower than 25fps.

However, many players on Twitter claim the hotfix hasn't addressed the issues well enough, and console users are wondering when another patch will be released addressing texture pop-ins, frame rate drops, and more.

Many folks are also wondering if the hotfix just mainly removes the rather realistic female mommy bits unintentionally included in the game, and CDPR isn't being forthright about it.

Surely, we'll find out soon enough whether or not the hotfix removed the rather hilarious oopsie daisy from the game.

The hotfix is available now through GOG and Steam.