"It was a milestone in game development" - The voice behind Geralt on why he thinks The Witcher 3 is so popular almost a decade on

The Witcher 3 turns 10 later this year, and in a recent interview, the voice of Geralt of Rivia himself Doug Cockle has reflected on why he thinks the game has endured for so long.

I know it'll probably make a lot of you realise how old you are when you hear the words "The Witcher 3 is almost 10 years old", and believe you me, I feel the same, but it's an unfortunate fact of life. The game has continued to be very popular over this past decade, and even if a sequel is finally on the way, I imagine it'll continue to be beloved by many. Now, in a recent interview with GamesRadar, voice of long-time protagonist Geralt, Doug Cockle, has shared why he thinks the release of The Witcher 3 was such a big deal, as well as why it's still so popular now all these years later.

"It was a milestone in game development for all kinds of reasons: the quality of the animation; the quality of the gameplay; the visuals; the sound design; the storytelling; the writing," Cockle explained. "All of it was so amazing when it first came out, and it continues to be amazing." He also think that it's continued success is in part down to the fact that not much else has matched its quality in the intervening years, saying, "I think there are very few games that have come out since that have approached that level of immersive storytelling that [The Witcher 3] achieved in 2015 when it first came out."

Plus, there's the fact that it's "also the game that brought the books to a wider audience," Cockle says, "so this whole wonderful new fantasy world became available to people who had no idea it existed before. It is such a rich and wonderful world. I think that was a big part of what made it then - and still makes it - important and iconic."

Obviously Cockle's performance as Geralty has been a big part of the appeal of the character too, and even if he won't be the protagonist in The Witcher 4, he is at least very excited about Ciri taking the reins (even if he won't say exactly why).