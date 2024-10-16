The Until Dawn movie has a release date, and it won't be too long until you get to complain that they didn't go with your favourite ending

Sony has picked a release date for its live-action Until Dawn film, and it's picked the incredibly scary month of… April!

Earlier this month, Until Dawn director David F. Sandberg confirmed that filming has been finished on the upcoming Until Dawn movie, and now, as reported by Deadline, it seems that Sony's Screen Gems has locked in a release date: April 25, 2025. That's a little over six months away now, so you don't have all that long to wait, and in the meantime you could always debate with people on Reddit about which ending they're definitely going to go for and whether that means that's the canon one or not. Or maybe they'll do an Across the Spider-Verse and release different versions in cinemas to try and replicate that feeling of getting different endings like in the original game, though that does sound like a bit of a pain.

The Until Dawn movie was announced to be in the works earlier this year, despite the game being almost nine years old by that point, but of course back in May Sony revealed that a (very unnecessary) remake of the narrative-driven horror game was in the works. That remake has since come out, and our own Rebecca gave it a strong 4/5, even if it does feel more like a remaster rather than a remake. Clearly Sony wanted to get its timings right by drumming up interest in the game again, with production moving as quickly as it has on the film - half a year is quite a quick turnaround for post-production.

There's also questions about whether or not the game will receive a direct sequel. The remake featured some new endings (if you're not sure how to get them, we've got a guide for that), and recently it seems that a couple of its cast members somewhat teased a sequel. If there is one, you can probably bet on it being announced after the film comes out, but for now you'll just have to wait and see.