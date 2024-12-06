Worried your friend is secretly a horrifying alien monster? Displace those feelings on to The Thing Remastered, which just came out by the way

Don't worry, your friends and loved ones definitely aren't The Thing, but in the just released remaster of the PS2 classic, anyone could be.

After finally releasing the highly anticipated and long awaited System Shock remake last year, Nightdive Studios announced back in June of this year that it was working on a remaster of The Thing, a PS2 game originally developed by Computer Artworks that served as a sequel to John Carpenter's 1982 film of the same name. The remaster had been slated for a 2024 release, but with the end of the year coming closer and closer it wasn't clear if it would make that date - until last night, when Nightdive Studios surprise released it. The game's available on a whole bunch of platforms too, including PS4/ PS5, Xbox One/ Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble. You're spoiled for choice!

"Improvements to character models, textures, and animations have been hand-crafted by Nightdive Studios, with the implementation of advanced 3D rendering for updated lighting and atmospheric effects," Nightdive Studios says. "The result is a suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster that reanimates the thrilling game for modern audiences." In this video game sequel you play as Captain J.F. Blake, the lead of a special forces rescue team out in Antarctica trying to figure out what happened at Outpost 31. Except, The Thing is still there, and what's fun about the game is that literally any NPC can become The Thing.

There's also a trust system too, and if your team gets too suspicious of you they might attack you because they think you're The Thing, or even other NPCs. It's a cool concept that didn't quite work in the original game as you could get soft locked in a few places, so I'm curious to see if Nightdive worked out the kinks.