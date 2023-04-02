The Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature the best song about Donkey Kong

It turns out the best song from Mario's history, the Donkey Kong rap, will be in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In the '90s it was all too common that media that shouldn't have rap in it would have rap included in it that was obviously written by people attempting to be cool and relatable. One such piece of media that featured a rap, of all things, was Donkey Kong 64, a platformer developed by Rare, the team behind the original Donkey Kong Country, and other classics like Banjo-Kazooie. The rap, quite simply called the DK Rap, is not what I would call an actually good song, and it turns out neither would Seth Rogen, the actor portraying the tie-wearing monkey in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. And as confirmed by Rogen himself, the classic anthem will be in the animated movie, for better or worse.

In a brief bit of promo for the film, Rogen was shown listening to it where he noted that "this is how my character comes out in the movie, to the Donkey Kong rap." He goes on to say "this is objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time," but coming from the man behind Sausage Party, I think we can leave his opinion at the door.

Original composer Grant Kirkhope seems pretty chuffed at the inclusion of his track in the film, writing on his own Twitter, "If you’d told me in ‘97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie I’d would’ve burst with excitement! Long live the DK Rap!"

Chris Pratt, the controversial voice of Mario in the film, recently defended his own casting in the film, promising that the "movie really honours the video game," and "the world of mario."