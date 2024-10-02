The Super Mario Bros. Movie Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key promises the sequel will feature some "deep cuts", so here's hoping for Stanley the Bugman

We still don't know much about the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the voice behind Toad is promising some "deep cuts" at least.

A Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel has been in the works for a little while now, but it's also still probably quite a while away until we'll actually see anything from it. But Keegan-Michael Key, the actor who played everyone's favourite anthropomorphic mushroom Toad, did share some tidbits in a recent interview with Men's Journal. "One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world," Key said. "They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far."

Anyone that's seen the first film will likely have already counted all of the Easter eggs it's filled with, and I'm sure the news that there'll be even more in the sequel will be welcome to that same crowd. Key continued to talk vaguely about the film, saying, "I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we're going to meet some new folks. We're going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

That obviously raises the question of who those deep cuts are going to be - Prince Haru from that one Mario anime from the '80s? Mushbert from Mario Party Advance? Or maybe, hopefully, we'll get Stanley the Bugman, everyone's favourite character from Donkey Kong 3. Now we just need to see if they actually get the one and only Danny DeVito to play Wario (start your petitions now, folks).