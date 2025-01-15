The Sims 4 Vampires game pack does pretty much exactly what you'd expect based on the title, allowing your Sims to trade in the standard life-sim life-cycle in exchange for immortality… at the cost of their ability to walk freely in daylight.

Given sufficient time, however, even that obstacle can be overcome, thanks to the wide array of powers that vampire Sims can access via their unique perks tree. But even with all the time that the eternal night offers, levelling up the long way can be a hassle, and your Sim probably didn't become a vampire to behave themselves, right?

So in case you wanted to speed up the road to vampiric mastery a little, here's a list of The Sims 4 Vampires cheats to unlock everything in the pack instantly.

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

How to become a vampire using cheats in The Sims 4

To use most of the cheats on this page – and in The Sims 4 in general – you'll need to begin by enabling cheats in the command console.

Open the command console by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete on PC/Mac, or by pressing all four shoulder buttons at once on PlayStation/Xbox.

Once the console is open, type in the following cheat to get things started:

testingcheats true

You can reverse the process, replacing "true" with "false", whenever you want to turn cheats back off again. However, players on console should be aware that using cheats permanently disables achievements/trophies for that save, even if you turn testingcheats back off when you're done.

Next, in order to become a vampire using cheats, you'll need to have The Sims 4 Vampires game pack installed. You can then enter the following cheat into the command console to instantly turn the active Sim into a vampire:

traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire

Alternatively, if you'd like your Sim to experience a "natural" vampiric transformation, you can use the following cheat to enable the moodlet that begins the process of turning:

stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire [X]

Replace [X] with the following numerical value depending on how long you want the transformation process to take:

1: 36 in-game hours to transformation

36 in-game hours to transformation 721: 24 in-game hours to transformation

24 in-game hours to transformation 1441: 12 in-game hour to transformation

12 in-game hour to transformation 2100: 1 in-game hour to transformation

1 in-game hour to transformation 2160: Immediate transformation

And, if your Sim is tired of (un)life as a bloodsucking fiend and wants to re-embrace regular mortality, you can use traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire instead.

The Sims 4 Vampires rank cheats

A Vampire Sim's rank determines which level of perks they can access. In order to improve their rank, vampires must gain enough XP to achieve the next level through performing a variety of vampiric actions… or you could just use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat RankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [X]

Replace [X] with the amount of Vampire XP you want to set your Sim to. For reference, new ranks are attained at the following points:

Fledgling Vampire: 0XP (default starting rank) Minor Vampire: 202XP Prime Vampire: 360XP Master Vampire: 1058XP Grand Master Vampire: 1486XP Maximum XP: 1593XP

Having attained the highest level of Grand Master, Vampires can continue to earn XP up to the cap in order to unlock the full perk tree.

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Vampires power and weakness cheats

As they become accustomed to their new unlives as creatures of the night, vampire Sims will frequently earn perk points that can be spent to unlock unique powers via their perk tree. However, they will also be obliged to take on certain weaknesses in exchange for these amazing abilities.

This devil's bargain system is one of the more interesting and challenging mechanics for occult Sims, even the best part of a decade after this game pack's release. However, you're certainly not obliged to play by those rules, when you can of course just cheat your powers and weaknesses instead.

Note that, for unknown reasons, you'll need a Sim's unique ID number in order to work with this particular set of cheats. This number can be obtained by entering sims.get_sim_id_by_name [First Name] [Last Name] into the cheat console.

Vampire Power Description / Notes Apply with… Alter Emotion Force a nearby Sim to experience a specific emotion. Second level of the three-tier Emotional Burst perk. bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_2 true 40961 [SimID#] Bat Form Vampire can fly between locations as a bat. bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 [SimID#] Beyond the Herd Social need no longer decays. bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 [SimID#] Cast Hallucination Force a nearby Sim to talk to themselves, even if they don't have the Erratic trait. bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 [SimID#] Child of the Moon Vampire becomes stronger at night. First level of the three-tier Nocturnal Affinity perk. bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level1 true 40961 [SimID#] Command Forces nearby Sims to perform cleaning and repair tasks. bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 [SimID#] Control Emotion Force a nearby Sim to experience a specific emotion. Third and final level of the Emotional Burst perk. bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 [SimID#] Creature of the Night Vampire becomes stronger at night. Second level of the three-tier Nocturnal Affinity perk. bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level2 true 40961 [SimID#] Dampened Emotions Vampire is resistant to emotional changes. First level of the three-tier Emotional Dampening perk. (Conflicts with the Eternal Sadness weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level1 true 40961 [SimID#] Deadened Emotions Vampire is resistant to emotional changes. Third and final level of the Emotional Dampening perk. (Conflicts with the Eternal Sadness weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 [SimID#] Deprive Needs Depletes the needs of a nearby Sim. bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 [SimID#] Detect Personality Learn another Sim's traits without using social interactions. bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 [SimID#] Eternally Welcome Vampire Sim can lock and unlock doors at other Sims' homes. bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 [SimID#] Garlic Immunity Vampire is immune to the effects of garlic and associated foods and objects. bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 [SimID#] Greater Sun Resistance Increased immunity to the effects of sunlight. Second level of the three-tier Sun Resistance perk. (Conflicts with the Thin Skinned weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 [SimID#] Greater Vampiric Slumber Power gain is increased during sleep. Second level of the three-tier Vampiric Slumber perk. (Conflicts with the Fitful Sleep weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level2 true 40961 [SimID#] Immortal Pleasures Fun need no longer decays. bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 [SimID#] Influence Emotion Force a nearby Sim to experience a specific emotion. First level of the three-tier Emotional Burst perk. bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_1 true 40961 [SimID#] Irresistible Slumber Puts a nearby Sim to sleep. bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 [SimID#] Manipulate Life Spirit Vampire can drain or restore life spirit from nearby Sims, affecting their susceptibility to vampiric powers. bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 [SimID#] Master of Darkness Vampire becomes stronger at night. Third and final level of the Nocturnal Affinity perk. bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 [SimID#] Mesmerize Nearby Sim is put into a trance during which they can be drunk from without resistance. bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 [SimID#] Mist Form Sim can teleport as a cloud of mist. bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 [SimID#] Occult Disciple Vampiric activities cost less Vampire Energy. Second level of the three-tier Potent Power perk. bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_2 true 40961 [SimID#] Occult Master Vampiric activities cost less Vampire Energy. Third and final level of the Potent Power perk. bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 [SimID#] Occult Student Vampiric activities cost less Vampire Energy. First level of the three-tier Potent Power perk. bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_1 true 40961 [SimID#] Odorless Hygiene need no longer decays. bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 [SimID#] Perfect Sun Resistance Increased immunity to the effects of sunlight. Third and final level of the Sun Resistance perk. (Conflicts with the Thin Skinned weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 [SimID#] Sun Resistance Increased immunity to the effects of sunlight. First level of the three-tier Sun Resistance perk. (Conflicts with the Thin Skinned weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level1 true 40961 [SimID#] Supernatural Speed Vampire can run between locations at super speed. bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 [SimID#] Suppressed Emotions Vampire is resistant to emotional changes. Second level of the three-tier Emotional Dampening perk. (Conflicts with the Eternal Sadness weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level2 true 40961 [SimID#] Tamed Thirst Vampire no longer autonomously drinks from others, even when their Thirst need is critical. (Conflicts with the Insatiable Thirst weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Allure Nearby Sims become attracted to you. Second level of the three-tier Alluring Visage perk. (Conflicts with the Undead Aura weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_2 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Brawn Vampire gains fitness skill faster and is more likely to win fights. Second level of the three-tier Vampiric Strength perk. bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level2 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Charm Nearby Sims become attracted to you. First level of the three-tier Alluring Visage perk. (Conflicts with the Undead Aura weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_1 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampire Creation Vampire gains the ability to turn other Sims into vampires. bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Fascination Nearby Sims become attracted to you. Third and final level of the Alluring Visage perk. (Conflicts with the Undead Aura weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Might Vampire gains fitness skill faster and is more likely to win fights. Third and final level of the Vampiric Strength perk. bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Slumber Power gain is increased during sleep. First level of the three-tier Vampiric Slumber perk. (Conflicts with the Fitful Sleep weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level1 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Strength Vampire gains fitness skill faster and is more likely to win fights. First level of the three-tier Vampiric Strength perk. bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level1 true 40961 [SimID#] Vampiric Trance Power gain is increased during sleep. Third and final level of the Vampiric Slumber perk. (Conflicts with the Fitful Sleep weakness.) bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 [SimID#]

To reset your vampire's perks, Bucks.Lock_All_Perks_For_Bucks_Type 40961 [SimID#] true will return all of your Sim's perk points back to the pool to be redistributed anew.

However, the above cheat won't reset the vampire weaknesses that sit alongside the perk tree. For this, you need to use Bucks.Lock_All_Perks_for_Bucks_Type 40962 [SimID#] false instead.

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Vampires trait cheats

On a slightly more prosaic level, The Sims 4 Vampires introduces a small number of regular-type traits into the game: namely, three aspiration rewards and one new ghost type. These traits can be applied instantly to any Sim using the following cheats:

Trait Description / Notes Type Apply with… Remove with… I Am The Master Sim benefits from having competed the Vampire Family aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait TheMaster traits.remove_trait TheMaster Regained Humanity Sim benefits from having completed the Good Vampire aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity traits.remove_trait RegainedHumanity A True Master Sim benefits from having completed the Master Vampire aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait TrueMaster traits.remove_trait TrueMaster Death by Sunlight Sim is a ghost vampire who died from overexposure to sunlight Cause of Death / Ghost Trait traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun traits.remove_trait Vampire_Sun

Note: If you're the kind of sick puppy who'd like to see your vampire Sim suffer and burn before turning into a ghost, you can replace the above cheat with stats.set_stat Commodity_Vampire_Sunexposure -100 to see that death play out in glorious real-time. They'll then gain the Death by Sunlight ghost trait organically.

The Sims 4 Vampires skill cheats

Vampires includes two pack-exclusive skills to make things a bit more interesting for simulated creatures of the night. The Vampire Lore skill is important for garnering a greater understanding of vampire powers and how to use them, while Pipe Organ is a musical instrument skill that's just great for setting the tone.

Acquire either skill instantly using the following cheats:

Skill Cheat Value Range of [X] Pipe Organ stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan [X] 1-10 Vampire Lore stats.set_skill_level VampireLore [X] 1-10

Replace [X] with the desired number within the value range to instantly raise the active Sim's skill to that level. Vampires is unusual for a Sims 4 DLC in that it adds two major adult skills with the full 10 levels of mastery.

If there's not even a little piece of you that vaants to suuck some plaasma, but you are a big fan of The Sims 4 nonetheless, be sure to check out our main The Sims 4 cheats page, which covers the base game and its updates.