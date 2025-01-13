The Sims 4 Realm of Magic introduces a brand-new life state known as "Spellcasters" to The Sims series. Human in appearance but able to harness the power of four different magical disciplines, spellcasters encompass a number of previously discrete Sim occult types including witches/wizards, fairies, and genies.

Spellcasters enjoy many perks as they advance through their unique and branching perk tree. However, despite their impressive powers, they can be quite a vulnerable bunch too, prone to falling prey to some nasty curses (or even potentially dying!) if their magic goes haywire.

Whether you're looking to cheat your way to the top of your Sim's chosen magical school or free them from the adverse effects of a spell misfiring, these The Sims 4 Realm of Magic cheats are here to help you out!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On this page:

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

How to become a spellcaster using cheats in The Sims 4

To use most of the cheats on this page – and in The Sims 4 in general – you'll need to begin by enabling cheats in the command console.

Open the command console by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete on PC/Mac, or by pressing all four shoulder buttons at once on PlayStation/Xbox.

Once the console is open, type in the following cheat to get things started:

testingcheats true

You can reverse the process, replacing "true" with "false", whenever you want to turn cheats back off again. However, players on console should be aware that using cheats permanently disables achievements/trophies for that save, even if you turn testingcheats back off when you're done.

Next, in order to become a spellcaster using cheats, you'll need to have The Sims 4 Realm of Magic game pack installed. You can then enter the following cheat into the command console to instantly turn the active Sim into a spellcaster:

traits.equip_trait trait_Occult_WitchOccult

Or, if you're tired of slinging spells and want to go back to life as a regular human Sim, you can use traits.remove_trait trait_Occult_WitchOccult instead.

The Sims 4 Realm of Magic rank cheats

A Spellcaster Sim's rank determines which level of perks they can access, which in turn reflects how much control they have over their magic. In order to improve their rank, Spellcasters must gain enough XP to achieve the next level through performing a variety of magical interactions… or you could just use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [X]

Replace [X] with the amount of Spellcaster XP you want to set your Sim to. For reference, new ranks are attained at the following points:

Apprentice: 0XP (default starting rank) Neophyte: 50XP Acolyte: 350XP Adept: 850XP Master: 1550XP Virtuoso: 2350XP Maximum XP: 2850XP

Having attained the highest level of Virtuoso, Spellcasters can continue to earn XP up to the cap in order to unlock the full perk tree.

The Sims 4 Realm of Magic perk cheats

Throughout their process of learning to master their magic, Spellcaster Sims will regularly be rewarded with perk points. These can be distributed across the Spellcaster's unique perk tree to unlock various helpful powers. These perks don't need to be obtained in any particular order, but do require a Spellcaster to have reached a certain rank in order to unlock them… the legitimate way, at least.

As an alternative to the above rank cheats, you can unlock specific Spellcaster Perks individually using the following cheats. This is useful, for example, if you don't want to cheat your Sim up to Adept rank right away, but would just like access to one of the Level 4 perks before your Sim has earned that unlock.

Note that, for unknown reasons, you'll need a Sim's unique ID number in order to work with this particular set of cheats. This number can be obtained by entering sims.get_sim_id_by_name [First Name] [Last Name] into the cheat console.

Perk Description / Notes Branch Apply with… Knowledge Is Magic Reading and researching are faster and provide Spellcaster XP Prowess - Level 1 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Prowess_1_KnowledgeIsMagic true 49153 [SimID#] Mote Hound Sim can always see and collect Magical Motes Prowess - Level 2 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Prowess_2_MoteHound true 49153 [SimID#] Charge Control Spellcaster Charge increases are reduced Prowess - Level 3 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Prowess_3_ChargeControl true 49153 [SimID#] Hexproof Sim is immune to all Curses Prowess - Level 4 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Prowess_4_Hexproof true 49153 [SimID#] Magical Resonance Spells and potions are more powerful when the Sim is in The Magic Realm Prowess - Level 5 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Prowess_5_MagicalResonance true 49153 [SimID#] Blender Arm Sim can craft potions more quickly Alchemy - Level 1 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Alchemy_1_BlenderArm true 49153 [SimID#] Frugal Combination Chance to return some crafting ingredients when creating potions Alchemy - Level 2 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Alchemy_2_FrugalCombinations true 49153 [SimID#] A Little Extra Chemistry The Sim's potions give additional positive moodlets, including "tasty" Alchemy - Level 3 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Alchemy_3_ExtraChemistry true 49153 [SimID#] Mix Master Creates additional servings when crafting potions Alchemy - Level 4 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Alchemy_4_MixMaster true 49153 [SimID#] Potent Potables All potion effects last longer Alchemy - Level 5 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Alchemy_5_PotentPotables true 49153 [SimID#] Discharge Sim can empty their Spellcaster Charge at will Spellcasting - Level 1 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Spellcasting_1_Discharge true 49153 [SimID#] Power Shunt Charge gain after casting spell is reduced Spellcasting - Level 2 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Spellcasting_2_PowerShunt true 49153 [SimID#] Spectral Reach Spell ranges are increased Spellcasting - Level 3 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Spellcasting_3_SpectralReach true 49153 [SimID#] Master Caster Failures and backfires when spellcasting are far less likely Spellcasting - Level 4 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Spellcasting_4_MasterCaster true 49153 [SimID#] Master Duelist Sim is far more likely to win magical duels, and gains more rewards Spellcasting - Level 5 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Spellcasting_5_MasterDuelist true 49153 [SimID#] Practiced Practicality Practical Magic always succeeds in the "normal" Charge range, and failure/backfires are less likely Misc. (Column 1) - Level 3 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_3C_PracticedPracticality true 49153 [SimID#] Incredible Forager Sim gains more items when harvesting in The Magic Realm Misc. (Column 2) - Level 1 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_1A_IncredibleForager true 49153 [SimID#] Insightful Eye Reading, research, and experiments are all faster Misc. (Column 2) - Level 2 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_2A_InsightfulEye true 49153 [SimID#] Mischief Master Mischief Magic always succeeds in the "normal" Charge range, and failure/backfires are less likely Misc. (Column 2) - Level 3 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_3A_MischiefMaster true 49153 [SimID#] Natural Mentor Improved relationship and skill gains when working with other Spellcasters Misc. (Column 2) - Level 4 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_4A_NaturalMentor true 49153 [SimID#] Experimenter Sim gains Spellcaster XP faster and fails less often when experimenting Misc. (Column 3) - Level 1 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_1B_Experimenter true 49153 [SimID#] Spellcaster Socialite Sim has unique interactions with other Spellcasters that grant XP Misc. (Column 3) - Level 2 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_2B_WitchSocialite true 49153 [SimID#] Tame the Untameable Untamed Magic always succeeds in the "normal" Charge range, and failure/backfires are less likely Misc. (Column 3) - Level 3 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_3B_TameTheUntameable true 49153 [SimID#] Magical Discounts Sim receives 50% off all vendor purchases in The Magic Realm Misc. (Column 3) - Level 4 bucks.unlock_perk witchPerks_Open_4B_MagicalDiscounts true 49153 [SimID#]

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Realm of Magic spell cheats

Not to be confused with perks – which are more general bonus attributes, albeit with a magical theme – spells are the actual magical acts that Spellcaster Sims get to use to make their lives easier, or make the lives of others harder.

Unlocking spells through gameplay is somewhat random, but if you want to use a particular one straight away, you can uncover them in your active Sim's spellbook instantly using the following cheats:

Spell Name Description / Notes Spell Type Apply with… Despairio Target Sim becomes sad Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_1_Sadness Deliriate Allows the spellcaster to read the target Sim's thoughts Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_1_Confuse Furio Pair of target Sims are forced to fight Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_2_Fight Infatuate Pair of target Sims are forced to fall in love Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_2_Love Burgliate Steals target object Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_3_Steal Morphiate Turns target Sim into a statue Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_4_Transform Strangeify Target Sim becomes repulsive to everybody Mischief Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Mischief_5_ChangeAppearance Repairio Fix target broken object Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_1_Repair Scruberoo Clean target dirty object Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_1_Clean Delicioso Conjures an excellent meal Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_2_Food Floralorial Target plant becomes healthy Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_2_Garden Copypasto Creates a duplicate of the target object Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_3_Duplicate Transportalate Sim teleports to target location Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_3_Teleport Herbio Spawns a healthy plant Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_4_GrowPlant Homewardial Teleports the Sim to The Magic Realm Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_4_Transport Rite of Ascension Target Sim becomes a spellcaster Practical Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Practical_5_ConvertToWitch Inferniate Target object or Sim is set on fire Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_1_Fire Zipzap Target object or Sim is hit with a bolt of electricity Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_2_Lightning Necrocall Summons the ghost of a dead Sim Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_2_SummonGhost Chillio Target object or Sim is frozen Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_3_Freeze Minionize Target Sim becomes mind-controlled by the spellcaster Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_3_MindControl Dedeathify Resurrects a deceased Sim Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_4_Resurrect Decursify Removes a curse from the target Sim (including the spellcaster) Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_4_RemoveCurse Duplicato Creates an exact clone of the spellcaster Untamed Magic spells.unlock_spell spells_Untamed_5_CloneSelf

The Sims 4 Realm of Magic curse cheats

In The Sims 4, Spellcasters whose attempts at magical pursuits fail or backfire too often are prone to developing curses. These negative effects can be cured via gameplay, but honestly that can be pretty annoying. Luckily, you can just cheat to remove a curse if you prefer – or add one if you want to embrace the chaos, I'm not judging:

Curse Description / Notes Apply with… Remove with… Awkward Embraces Sim is compelled to hug other Sims regardless of relationship level traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_TouchyFeely traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_TouchyFeely Infectious Laughter Sim is unable to stop laughing traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_InfectiousLaughter traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_InfectiousLaughter Night Wraith Sim is being haunted by a Night Wraith traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_NightStalker traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_NightStalker Repulsiveness Sim's appearance causes disgust in others traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_Repulsiveness traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_Repulsiveness Scrambled Spells Sim's spellcasting becomes wildly unpredictable traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_WildMagic traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_WildMagic Uncleansable Stench Sim emits a horrible smell traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_SweatyStench traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_SweatyStench Unwarranted Hostility Other Sims are compulsively mean to this Sim traits.equip_trait trait_Curses_PunchableFace traits.remove_trait trait_Curses_PunchableFace

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Realm of Magic trait cheats

Finally, we come to what can only be described as the regular trait cheats included in The Sims 4 Realm of Magic. In addition to all of the above, RoM does introduce a more regular series of new traits: two new aspiration rewards, four new gameplay feat rewards, and even a new death type:

Trait Description / Notes Type Apply with… Remove with… Master Mixer Sim benefits from having completed the Purveyor of Potions aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait Trait_Nature_MasterMixer traits.remove_trait Trait_Nature_MasterMixer Slinger of Spells Sim benefits from having completed the Spellcraft and Sorcery aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait Trait_Knowledge_SlingerofSpells traits.remove_trait Trait_Knowledge_SlingerofSpells Weak Bloodline Sim has at least one parent who is a spellcaster Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat traits.equip_trait Trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineWeak traits.remove_trait Trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineWeak Strong Bloodline Sim has at least one parent who is a spellcaster with the Weak Bloodline trait Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat traits.equip_trait Trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineStrong traits.remove_trait Trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineStrong Ancient Bloodline Sim has at least one parent who is a spellcaster with the Strong Bloodline and/or Ancient Bloodline traits Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat traits.equip_trait Trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineAncient traits.remove_trait Trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineAncient Immortal Sim has consumed a potion of immortality and cannot die from old age Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat traits.equip_trait trait_Cauldron_Potion_Immortality traits.remove_trait trait_Cauldron_Potion_Immortality Death by Spellcaster Overload Sim is a ghost who died from casting a spell while their magical charge was overloaded Cause of Death / Ghost Trait traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_WitchOverload traits.remove_trait trait_Ghost_WitchOverload

There are also six hidden traits that don't show up in the Simology panel and thus don't have proper names, but which convey certain special statuses (most associated with NPCs, with just one exception) to your Sim:

Effect Apply with… Remove with… Sim gains the Sage of Mischief Magic special NPC status traits.equip_trait trait_MagicSage_Mischief traits.remove_trait trait_MagicSage_Mischief Sim gains the Sage of Practical Magic special NPC status traits.equip_trait trait_MagicSage_Practical traits.remove_trait trait_MagicSage_Practical Sim gains the Sage of Untamed Magic special NPC status traits.equip_trait trait_MagicSage_Untamed traits.remove_trait trait_MagicSage_Untamed Sim remains alive but gains the appearance of a ghost, a consequence of failing to create and consume an Immortality potion traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_Cauldron_Potion_Immortality_Failure traits.remove_trait trait_Ghost_Cauldron_Potion_Immortality_Failure Sim remains alive but gains the appearance of a ghost, technically as a special vendor NPC in The Magic Realm traits.equip_trait trait_Magic_Marketstall_SpectralLook traits.remove_trait trait_Magic_Marketstall_SpectralLook Sim gains the appearance of a ghost and the Night Stalker special NPC status traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_Curses_NightStalker_Stalker traits.remove_trait trait_Ghost_Curses_NightStalker_Stalker

More interested in woohoo than woowoo when it comes to your life sims? Then you should definitely check out our main The Sims 4 cheats page, which focuses on the base game and its updates!