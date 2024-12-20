The Sims 4 Lovestruck finally brings your romantically-inclined Sims into the 21st century, with the introduction of new features like dating apps and open relationships to better reflect the modern reality of dating.

As expansion pack theming goes, this one is pretty strong, with almost every new addition in some way related to the pursuit and maintenance of romantic relationships between your Sims. Even the new career – even the new death types – are in some way connected to the thrill of romance.

Rarely if ever has there been a Sims expansion that didn't come with some new cheat codes included under-the-hood, and Lovestruck is no exception. To help you make the most of your experience, below we've listed every cheat code in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Not to be confused with the other kind of cheating – which is still a possibility despite the fact that you can now determine under what circumstances your Sims experience romantic jealousy – The Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats allow you as the player to tinker with your Sims outside of officially sanctioned gameplay.

As a general rule, before attempting any cheats in The Sims 4, you want to enable testing cheats. While not every cheat in TS4 requires this in order to work, the vast majority do, so we always recommend this as a starting point.

To enable testing cheats, first press Ctrl + Shift + C if you're playing on PC/Mac, or hold down all four shoulder buttons simultaneously on Xbox/PlayStation.

This will bring up the cheat console, where you need to type testingcheats true. Enter this cheat and you should receive a notification that cheats have been enabled. You can now use any cheats from further down the page by simply typing them in and hitting enter.

If you want to turn testing cheats off again once you're done, bring up the console again and type testingcheats false. You should receive a notification that cheats have been disabled.

Using console cheats and debug cheats in TS4 is generally very safe – these are tools included in the game by the developers, after all – but there's always a low risk of something going awry. I recommend backing up your favourite saves often just to be on the safe side.

Image credit: EA / Maxis

The Sims 4 Lovestruck trait cheats

Lovestruck adds several new, heavily romance-themed traits to The Sims 4. There's two new traits you can apply directly in Create-A-Sim, two reward traits that you can earn by completing the new aspirations from the pack, and even two new ways your Sims can die – but like, romantically.

Trait Name Description / Notes Trait Type Equip with… Remove with… Lovebug Sim has a much lower threshold for flirty moods and romantic interactions, and is more likely to become sad or develop fears following romantic disappointment Create-A-Sim - Emotional traits.equip_trait trait_Lovestruck traits.remove_trait trait_Lovestruck Romantically Reserved Sim rejects romantic interactions unless they come from a friend, and builds romances slower but friendships faster Create-A-Sim - Emotional traits.equip_trait trait_RomanticallyReserved traits.remove_trait trait_RomanticallyReserved Affection Aficionado Sim benefits from having completed the Paragon Partner aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait AffectionAficionado traits.remove_trait AffectionAficionado Seasoned Romantic Sim benefits from having completed the Romantic Explorer aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait SeasonedRomantic traits.remove_trait SeasonedRomantic Broken Heart Sims died of a broken heart after experiencing romantic turmoil Cause of Death / Ghost Trait We're still working on figuring out how to apply this Death Trait via cheats! We're still working on figuring out how to remove this Death Trait via cheats! Choking Sim choked to death while solo-devouring a Sweetheart's Box of chocolates after a break-up Cause of Death / Ghost Trait We're still working on figuring out how to apply this Death Trait via cheats! We're still working on figuring out how to remove this Death Trait via cheats!

The Sims 4 Lovestruck skill cheats

Lovestruck introduces the Romance skill. Available to teen Sims and older, building this skill can open up new and unique romantic interactions, and increases the success rate of romantic behaviours generally.

Romance is a major skill with 10 full levels, and while most of your Sims will likely increase it organically through performing romantic social interactions, it's also useful to build as part of Lovestruck's new career (see below).

To raise a Sim's Romance skill, use the following cheat:

Stats.Set_Skill_Level Major_Romance [X]

Replace [X] with the desired number from 1-10 to instantly raise the active Sim's Romance skill to that level.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck career cheats

Lovestruck also adds a new career: Romance Consultant, a traditional Sims 4 career with two branching tracks.

As ever, you can quickly move up and down the career ladder in an instant with a cheat:

Careers.Promote RomanceConsultant

Careers.Demote RomanceConsultant

Note: Upon reaching Level 8 of the Romance Consultant career, you'll be prompted via a pop-up to choose which track to follow: Matchmaker or Relationship Counselor. There are no unique cheats once you've chosen a branch, but demoting your Sim back to Level 7 and then getting them promoted again will re-trigger the pop-up and allow you to choose again.

We've also got a comprehensive cheats page covering The Sims 4 base game — especially useful if you need to fund a lavish romantic lifestyle with money cheats!