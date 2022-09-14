The Sims 4 base game is going free-to-play in October

The Sims 4 will go free-to-play next month, EA and Maxis have announced.

Starting October 18, the base game will be available to all new players to download for free on PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, as well as PlayStation and Xbox systems.

Maxis said with the game going free, it’s "more dedicated than ever" to developing new experiences for players, and it will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.

The studio will share more on what’s in the works during a special-edition stream on October 18. Watch the Behind The Sims Summit at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK via The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels.

Once the game goes free-to-play, EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into The Play List on October 18. The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

As a way of saying thank you to the millions of players out there, from September 14 through October 17, all players who have purchased The Sims 4 base game will be gifted with the Desert Luxe Kit.

The Desert Luxe Kit allows Sims to relax in a modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood. To redeem the Desert Luxe Kit, log into the game, and download it via the main menu.