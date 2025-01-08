The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheats

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch isn't trying to hide its core gameplay addition behind any fancy puns – yup, this is the TS4 expansion pack where you can buy a horse, finally! You can also buy sheep and mini goats, which are slightly simpler creatures from the game's point of view, but also much cuter, although I suppose "The Sims 4 Horse and Mini Goat and Sheep Ranch" didn't have quite the same ring to it.

In a nod to another presumably popular ranching activity, Horse Ranch also reintroduces the nectar making skill, allowing Sims to ferment a surprisingly wide variety of produce into non-alcoholic-they-swear-on-their-age-rating beverages.

As you may have gleaned, Horse Ranch is a very skill-oriented expansion pack for The Sims 4, although there are some new equine-oriented traits to enhance your Sim's ranching lifestyle as well. As ever, you can work towards these new additions through gameplay, or simply cheat to shortcut your way to them if you prefer, and to help with the latter, we've put together this list of The Sims 4 Horse Ranch cheat codes.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch

As a general rule, before attempting any cheats in The Sims 4, you want to enable testing cheats. While not every cheat in TS4 requires this in order to work, the vast majority do, so we always recommend this as a starting point.

To enable testing cheats, first press Ctrl + Shift + C if you're playing on PC/Mac, or hold down all four shoulder buttons simultaneously on Xbox/PlayStation.

This will bring up the cheat console, where you need to type testingcheats true. Enter this cheat and you should receive a notification that cheats have been enabled. You can now use any cheats from further down the page by simply typing them in and hitting enter.

If you want to turn testing cheats off again once you're done, bring up the console again and type testingcheats false. You should receive a notification that cheats have been disabled.

Using console cheats and debug cheats in TS4 is generally very safe – these are tools included in the game by the developers, after all – but there's always a low risk of something going awry. I recommend backing up your favourite saves often just to be on the safe side.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch skill cheats (for Sims)

The Horse Ranch expansion pack introduces two different skill types to The Sims 4: one for human Sims, and one for horses.

Here are the skill cheats applicable to humanoid Sims (including occults) introduced in Horse Ranch:

Skill Cheat Value Range of [X] Equestrian stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_EquestrianSkill 1-10 Nectar Making stats.set_skill_level AdultMinor_RanchNectar 1-5

Replace [X] with the desired number within the value range to instantly raise the active Sim's skill to that level. Note that Equestrian is a full skill with 10 levels, while Nectar Making is a minor skill with just five levels of mastery.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch skill cheats (for horses)

Since animals can't be directly controlled in The Sims 4 even when they're a part of your playable household, the method for cheating their skills is slightly different. In order to cheat a horse's skills, you first need to retrieve the animal's Sim ID number.

You can do this using the following cheat, replacing the details in square brackets with your horse's info:

sims.get_sim_id_by_name [First Name] [Last Name]

Make a careful note of the number this cheat returns in the command console, because you'll need to enter it exactly for the following cheats!

Skill Cheat Value Range for [X] Agility stats.set_skill_level Horse_Agility [X] [SimID#] 1-10 Endurance stats.set_skill_level Horse_Endurance [X] [SimID#] 1-10 Jumping stats.set_skill_level Horse_Jumping [X] [SimID#] 1-10 Temperament stats.set_skill_level Horse_Temperament [X] [SimID#] 1-10

Replace [SimID#] with the long number string you found using the last cheat, and [X] with the desired number within the value range to instantly raise the named horse's skill to that level. All four horse skills have 10 possible levels of mastery.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch trait cheats

Horse Ranch is relatively light on new traits for your Sims, but there are still a couple of new personality traits you can apply to express your Sims' love of horses, as well as a pair of new aspiration rewards.

Trait Name Description / Notes Trait Type Apply with… Remove with… Horse Lover Sim is happy around horses, builds relationships with horses faster, and learns Horse Riding skill faster Create-A-Sim - Social traits.equip_trait trait_HorseLover traits.remove_trait trait_HorseLover Rancher Sim receives positive moodlets from interacting with ranch animals and ranch-themed activities, but becomes tense if no such actions are performed for too long Create-A-Sim - Lifestyle traits.equip_trait trait_isRanchHand traits.remove_trait trait_isRanchHand Grand Champ Trainer Sim benefits from having completed the Championship Rider aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait trait_MasterTrainer traits.remove_trait trait_MasterTrainer Nectar Know-It-All Sim benefits from having completed the Expert Nectar Maker aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration We're still working on figuring out how to apply this Reward Trait via cheats! We're still working on figuring out how to remove this Reward Trait via cheats!

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch NPC career cheats

Horse Ranch doesn't actually add any new career options for your playable Sims. However, there are three new NPC-exclusive job roles in the pack – and if you like the look of any of them, you can use cheats to apply them to your active Sims – with a significant caveat we'll go into in a minute!

NPC career Cheat Horse Trainer careers.add_career career_Adult_EP14World_NPC_HorseTrainer Mysterious Rancher careers.add_career career_Adult_EP14World_NPC_MysteriousRancher Ranch Hand careers.add_career career_Adult_NPC_RanchHand

Note that all three jobs are considered full-time roles, and thus your Sim will automatically quit any current careers when one of these cheats is entered.

All three of these "hidden" careers have only a single level, pay §55 an hour, and are marked as requiring the Sim to attend work every day but also treat every day as a "day off" with no scheduled work hours. Furthermore, upon travelling away from the lot where the cheat was entered, the job will be permanently cleared from the Sim's careers tab.

So, what's the point? Well, if you go to Options > Manage Worlds > Manage Households after entering the cheat and (without travelling first) and mark the Sim's household as unplayed by deselecting the heart/favourite icon on their portrait in "My Households", then they will continue to fulfill the NPC career role you assigned them until the next time you play that household.

Yes, these cheats are basically a convoluted way of assigning custom NPCs to the new roles introduced in Horse Ranch. But since your hireable ranch hands will otherwise be pulled from a pool of randomly generated characters – and we all know how quirky TS4's townie rolls can be – this may not actually be a bad deal from a storytelling perspective!

If you have further questions about Sims cheats that maybe don't pertain directly to horses, don't worry, because we also have a comprehensive cheats page covering The Sims 4 base game and its updates!