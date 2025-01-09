The Sims 4 Growing Together cheats

The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack fleshes out gameplay for a number of often-neglected life stages in TS4 – in other words, basically everyone other than Young Adults, who tend to get the most attention by default from both devs and players. And hey, many of us have been guilty of perpetuating that; but with Growing Together, there's a few more reasons to step outside of that comfort zone and play a legacy family, rather than an endless stream of SINK and DINK households you abandon after a single generation.

There aren't any new skills or careers added in this pack, but a lot of the newly-added gameplay runs on traits of one kind or another. The natural chaos of a simulated multigenerational family home is of course much easier to control with some cheats, so here's our list of cheats in The Sims 4 Growing Together.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 Growing Together

As a general rule, before attempting any cheats in The Sims 4, you want to enable testing cheats. While not every cheat in TS4 requires this in order to work, the vast majority do, so we always recommend this as a starting point.

To enable testing cheats, first press Ctrl + Shift + C if you're playing on PC/Mac, or hold down all four shoulder buttons simultaneously on Xbox/PlayStation.

This will bring up the cheat console, where you need to type testingcheats true. Enter this cheat and you should receive a notification that cheats have been enabled. You can now use any cheats from further down the page by simply typing them in and hitting enter.

If you want to turn testing cheats off again once you're done, bring up the console again and type testingcheats false. You should receive a notification that cheats have been disabled.

Using console cheats and debug cheats in TS4 is generally very safe – these are tools included in the game by the developers, after all – but there's always a low risk of something going awry. I recommend backing up your favourite saves often just to be on the safe side.

However, console players should be aware that enabling cheats permanently disables trophies/achievements for that save on PlayStation and Xbox, even if you turn testingcheats back off once you're done. PC players are exempt from this crackdown, however, since TS4 achievements on PC work slightly differently anyway.

The Sims 4 Growing Together Infant & Toddler Quirks cheats

Despite not being available in The Sims 4 at launch, both the toddler and infant life stages have since been added to the base game in free updates for all players – so you can find infant and toddler trait cheats over on our main Sims 4 cheats page, along with the game's other core features.

However, Growing Together does still add some unique, pack-specific gameplay for these two age groups. Infant Quirks and Toddler Quirks are essentially hidden traits, three of which are randomly applied by the game when a Sim ages up into or is created within either age group. The twist is that the player has to discover these quirks for themselves as they play through each life stage with their young Sims.

But that level of realism isn't what every Simmer wants – sometimes you have a specific personality in mind for a Sim from their earliest days, or maybe you just don't like the hassle of uncovering quirks every time. In which case, you can use the following cheats to add and remove the quirks from your infants and toddlers at your discretion:

Quirk Type Apply with… Remove with… Frequently Hiccups Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_FrequentlyHiccups traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_FrequentlyHiccups Frequently Sneezes Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_FrequentlySneezes traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_FrequentlySneezes Gassy Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_Gassy traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_Gassy Good Appetite Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_GoodAppetite traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_GoodAppetite Happy Spitter Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_HappySpitter traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_HappySpitter Hates Being Held Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_HatesBeingHeld traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_HatesBeingHeld Hates Waking Up Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_HatesWakingUp traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_HatesWakingUp Loves Being Held Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_LovesBeingHeld traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_LovesBeingHeld Loves Waking Up Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_LovesWakingUp traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_LovesWakingUp Messy Eater Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_MessyEater traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_MessyEater Obsessed With Sound Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_ObsessedWithSound traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_ObsessedWithSound Only Sleeps When Held Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_OnlySleepsWhenHeld traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_OnlySleepsWhenHeld Pees During Changes Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_PeesDuringChanges traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_PeesDuringChanges Pees During Feeding Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_PeesDuringFeeding traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_PeesDuringFeeding Picky Eater Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_PickyEater traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_PickyEater Rises With The Sun Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_RisesWithTheSun traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_RisesWithTheSun Self Soother Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_SelfSoother traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_SelfSoother Talker Infant traits.equip_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_Talker traits.remove_trait trait_Human_Infant_Element_Talker Aggressive Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_Aggressive traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_Aggressive Audio Lover Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_AudioLover traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_AudioLover Book Lover Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_BookLover traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_BookLover Destructive Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_Destructive traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_Destructive Early Riser Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_EarlyRiser traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_EarlyRiser Good Appetite Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_GoodAppetite traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_GoodAppetite Hates Bedtime Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HatesBedtime traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HatesBedtime Hates Carry Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HatesCarry traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HatesCarry Hates Wakeup Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HatesWakeup traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HatesWakeup Heavy Sleeper Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HeavySleeper traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_HeavySleeper Light Sleeper Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_LightSleeper traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_LightSleeper Loves Carry Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_LovesCarry traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_LovesCarry Loves Wakeup Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_LovesWakeup traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_LovesWakeup Messy Eater Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_MessyEater traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_MessyEater Picky Eater Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_PickyEater traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_PickyEater Runs Away Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_RunsAway traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_RunsAway Singer Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_Singer traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_Singer Water Lover Toddler traits.equip_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_WaterLover traits.remove_trait trait_Human_ToddlerPersonalityUpdate_Visible_WaterLover

The Sims 4 Growing Together reward trait cheats

Like their younger siblings, teen and child Sims also enjoy some new mechanics exclusive to the Growing Together pack – complementing existing mechanics from the base game, as well as those added in earlier DLCs such as Parenthood and High School Years.

Child Sims get four new aspirations with associated reward traits for completion. Meanwhile, Childhood Confidence levels add temporary traits that can then become locked in as Self-Esteem Traits when Sims grow up into teens.

Trait Description / Notes Type Apply with… Remove with… Headstrong Sim benefits from having completed the Mind and Body child aspiration Reward Trait - Child Aspiration traits.equip_trait headstrong traits.remove_trait headstrong Idea Person Sim benefits from having completed the Creative Genius child aspiration Reward Trait - Child Aspiration traits.equip_trait ideaperson traits.remove_trait ideaperson Pack Animal Sim benefits from having completed the Playtime Captain child aspiration Reward Trait - Child Aspiration traits.equip_trait packanimal traits.remove_trait packanimal Practiced Host Sim benefits from having completed the Slumber Party Animal child aspiration Reward Trait - Child Aspiration We're still working on figuring out how to apply this Reward Trait via cheats! We're still working on figuring out how to remove this Reward Trait via cheats! High Self-Esteem This Sim benefits from having enjoyed High Confidence as a child – applies to Teens onwards Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat (High Childhood Confidence) traits.equip_trait highselfesteem traits.remove_trait highselfesteem Low Self-Esteem This Teen suffers from having experienced Low Confidence as a child – applies to Teens onwards Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat (Low Childhood Confidence) traits.equip_trait lowselfesteem traits.remove_trait lowselfesteem

For more Sims 4 cheats – including a full run-down of base game trait cheats for every age group (including toddlers and infants) – be sure to check out our main The Sims 4 cheats page!