The Sims 4 For Rent cheats

The Sims 4 For Rent might have placed its focus in a bit of a strange place – truly, even in TS4's diverse player-base, not many people were actively campaigning to be allowed to become a landlord in the game – but it does reintroduce one feature that Simmers had been crying out to see again for literal years: apartment buildings (and other multi-unit dwellings) that could be fully edited using TS4's excellent architecture tools.

To give you a dedicated space in which to play with residential rental lots, For Rent adds a new world, Tomarang. This Southeast Asian-inspired city not only complements the theme of tight-knit communities in densely-populated areas, but also gives The Sims the opportunity to highlight cultures who hadn't previously been given much screentime in the franchise.

Naturally, For Rent brings with it some brand-new cheat codes; it'd hardly be a Sims game worthy of the name if it didn't! To help you customise all those new apartments to your liking, below we've listed every cheat code in The Sims 4 For Rent.

On this page:

How to use cheats in The Sims 4 For Rent

As a general rule, before attempting any cheats in The Sims 4, you want to enable testing cheats. While not every cheat in TS4 requires this in order to work, the vast majority do – including the most powerful new For Rent cheat that allows you to go ham on modifying multi-unit dwellings – so we always recommend this as a starting point.

To enable testing cheats, first press Ctrl + Shift + C if you're playing on PC/Mac, or hold down all four shoulder buttons simultaneously on Xbox/PlayStation.

This will bring up the cheat console, where you need to type testingcheats true. Enter this cheat and you should receive a notification that cheats have been enabled. You can now use any cheats from further down the page by simply typing them in and hitting enter.

If you want to turn testing cheats off again once you're done, bring up the console again and type testingcheats false. You should receive a notification that cheats have been disabled.

Using console cheats and debug cheats in TS4 is generally very safe – these are tools included in the game by the developers, after all – but there's always a low risk of something going awry. I recommend backing up your favourite saves often just to be on the safe side.

Furthermore, the brand-new building cheat specific to For Rent does actually have some known effects on game stability if you overdo it, so it's best to be extra sure!

Residential Rental cheat in The Sims 4 For Rent

When using cheats in For Rent, this one is the main event. In vanilla gameplay, your residential rental builds are capped at six units. This isn't terribly ungenerous, especially given that each household can accommodate up to eight Sims, but it still might conflict with your vision of picking out a 64x64 lot and building a truly massive apartment complex.

Luckily, if your creativity is feeling stifled by that six-household limit, you can remove this cap completely by turning on testing cheats and then entering the following into the command console:

bb.increaserentalunitcap on

Despite the slightly misleading use of the word "increase", what this cheat actually does is functionally remove the cap altogether. The game as a whole still enforces a hard limit of 99 rental units across all worlds in a single save file, but as long as you stay within that boundary, you're now free to distribute those 99 units however you want, and build whatever gargantuan structure you can imagine.

As you might imagine, the fact that this cheat can theoretically result in a situation where up to 792 Sims live on a single lot (bearing in mind that the total recommended global limit for active Sims per save file is 200) can potentially cause a few issues with your game. Think incredibly long loading times, think sudden catastrophic crashes…

Should you find yourself needing to reverse any damage done by this cheat, luckily you can turn it back off by entering the following into the console:

bb.increaserentalunitcap off

Note that in theory this should revert all rental units above the reinstated cap back to generic communal areas within the apartment complex, and boot any households who lived in the overflow units to the Manage Households > Not Currently In World tab. But since this cheat was doing some heavy lifting, there is a risk of something going wrong, so I'm once again reminding you to back up your saves before trying (or undoing) this cheat.

The Sims 4 For Rent trait cheats

Like most Sims 4 expansions, For Rent adds quite a few new traits – especially when you add up not just those available in CAS but also rewards from new aspirations and careers, and even a new death type that can result in an especially unpleasant-looking ghost!

Uniquely, For Rent also adds a trait that's exclusive to elders (unless you use this cheat to apply it to a younger Sim, that is…), and even contains a cheeky secret reward trait to test whether you're really paying attention to the tutorials.

Trait Name Description / Notes Trait Type Equip with… Remove with… Child of the Village Sim experiences positive moodlets for engaging in Tomarani cultural activities, but gets negative moodlets if they haven't recently Create-A-Sim - Lifestyle traits.equip_trait trait_ChildoftheSEA traits.remove_trait trait_ChildoftheSEA Cringe Sim induces playful or bored moodlets in others when performing unique socials. Learns comedy, mischief, and video game skills faster. Immune to dying from laughter Create-A-Sim - Social traits.equip_trait trait_Cringe traits.remove_trait trait_Cringe Generous Sim builds charisma skill and relationships quickly, but becomes sad or uncomfortable around evil or mean-spiritedness Create-A-Sim - Social traits.equip_trait trait_Generous traits.remove_trait trait_Generous Nosy Sim becomes energized or inspired when spying on others, and builds writing and photography skills quickly Create-A-Sim - Social traits.equip_trait trait_Nosy traits.remove_trait trait_Nosy Wise Sim has improved skill building and mentoring abilities, and is less likely to experience angry or uncomfortable moodlets. This trait is exclusive to Elder Sims Create-A-Sim - Emotional traits.equip_trait trait_Wise traits.remove_trait trait_Wise Home Management Maven Sim benefits from having completed the Five-Star Property Owner aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_LegendaryLandlord traits.remove_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_LegendaryLandlord Neighbourly Sim benefits from having completed the Discerning Dweller aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_DiscerningDweller traits.remove_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_DiscerningDweller Pry of the Tiger Sim benefits from having completed the Seeker of Secrets aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_SeekerOfSecrets traits.remove_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_SeekerOfSecrets Tomarang Expert Sim benefits from having completed the Fount of Tomarani Knowledge aspiration Reward Trait - Aspiration traits.equip_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_FountainOfLocalKnowledge traits.remove_trait trait_MultiUnit_Aspiration_FountainOfLocalKnowledge Resourceful Repairer Sim has reached the highest level of the Handyperson part-time career Reward Trait - Career traits.equip_trait trait_Handyperson_GoldenWrench traits.remove_trait trait_Handyperson_GoldenWrench Knowledgeable Leaser Given to the active Sim when the player completes the Residential Rental Property Owner tutorial, increasing their owned properties' rental value Reward Trait - Gameplay Feat traits.equip_trait trait_MultiUnitGuide_KnowledgeableLeaser traits.remove_trait trait_MultiUnitGuide_KnowledgeableLeaser Mold Sim died due to mold exposure (Mold Lot Challenge) Cause of Death / Ghost Trait We're still working on figuring out how to apply this Death Trait via cheats! We're still working on figuring out how to remove this Death Trait via cheats!

Note: Despite appearances, "ChildoftheSEA" is the correct under-the-hood code for the Child of the Village trait, despite its slightly confusing similarity to the Child of the Ocean trait from the Island Living expansion.

We suspect this is a deliberate hidden pun on the part of The Sims team, since SEA here seems to refer to For Rent's Southeast Asian inspirations... we see what they did there!

The Sims 4 For Rent career cheats

For Rent adds a new part-time career that your teen and older Sims can pursue: Handyperson. As with all part-time jobs in TS4, this career has only three levels and no branches, so it's all quite linear.

Nevertheless, you can use the following cheats to rapidly climb or descend the (literal) career ladder as a Handyperson and reap the rewards:

careers.add_career PartTime_Handyperson : The active Sim joins the Handyperson career at Level 1. (While this can also be achieved in-game via the phone, it can be useful if you're looking to sidestep TS4's sometimes overzealous conflicts when joining multiple part-time careers.)

: The active Sim joins the Handyperson career at Level 1. (While this can also be achieved in-game via the phone, it can be useful if you're looking to sidestep TS4's sometimes overzealous conflicts when joining multiple part-time careers.) careers.promote PartTime_Handyperson : Handyperson career level advances by 1.

: Handyperson career level advances by 1. careers.demote PartTime_Handyperson : Handyperson career level is reduced by 1.

: Handyperson career level is reduced by 1. careers.retire PartTime_Handyperson: The Sim leaves the Handyperson career with all retirement benefits.

Couldn't find the cheat(s) you were looking for? We've also got a comprehensive cheats page covering The Sims 4 base game — including the basics of build/buy mode that will definitely come in handy when building those apartment houses!