The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event guide: How to complete every quest, claim all rewards, plus every retro Sims reference explained!

The Sims 4's Blast from the Past event is a time-limited in-game event celebrating 25 years of The Sims franchise. Beginning on the big day itself, February 4th, 2025, the event is due to run for six weeks, with your final chance to finish all the quests and claim all the rewards being March 18th.

Like the Reaper's Rewards event at Halloween, Blast from the Past is a lore-heavy questline that'll see you helping out an NPC – in this cast Emit Relevart, who returns to the franchise over a decade after his debut appearance in The Sims 3: Into the Future.

Assist Emit with his time travel shenanigans and you'll be richly rewarded with goodies including time-limited cosmetics, traits, decor, and collectibles. Retro Simmers in particular won't want to miss out; so here's our complete guide to The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event, including key dates, quest details and rewards!

The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event details

TS4's Blast from the Past event lasts for six weeks. The first three weeks will see new quests added every Tuesday, followed by another three-week period during which you'll be able to complete any outstanding quests at a more leisurely pace.

The key dates for the Blast from the Past event are:

February 4th, 2025: Blast from the Past event begins, Week 1 quests unlocked.

Blast from the Past event begins, Week 1 quests unlocked. February 11th, 2025: Week 2 quests unlocked.

Week 2 quests unlocked. February 18th, 2025: Week 3 quests unlocked.

Week 3 quests unlocked. February 25th, 2025: Week 4 quests unlocked.

Week 4 quests unlocked. March 18th, 2025: Blast from the Past event ends.

New content unlocks at 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 9am PST on the dates stated, all of which are Tuesdays. The event end will also occur at the time of day given (or the equivalent in your region).

The Sims 4 Blast from the Past quests and tasks list

Unlike the last few events in The Sims 4, quests in Blast from the Past unlock sequentially and need to be completed in order. Due to the story-heavy nature of the event, individual tasks within each quest also unlock one at a time.

Below are details of all the currently available Blast from the Past quests, as well as the individual steps required to complete them:

Quest 1 introduces you to Emit Relevart, a time traveller currently stranded in present-day Willow Creek. | Image credit: VG247 / Maxis / Electronic Arts

Quest 1 (Week 1): A Strange Visitor

Tune in to the news channel on a TV for 15 minutes. Check Emit's social media profile, found under the Social Networking category on any computer. Ask three other Sims about Emit. Travel to Magnolia Blossom Park in Willow Creek. Introduce yourself to Emit Relevart. Ask Emit Relevart about the missing items. Ask three other Sims about the missing items.

Quest 2 has you scouring the neighbourhood and interrogating the locals in search of Emit's missing time travel paraphernalia. | Image credit: VG247 / Maxis / Electronic Arts

Quest 2 (Week 1): Missing Clues

Refresh your memory in The Sims Archives, found under the Play Game category on any computer. Find the special time capsule by digging in any rock mound or dirt pile. Open the special time capsule in the active Sim's inventory. Read the IOU in the active Sim's inventory. Report back to Emit, who can be found in Magnolia Blossom Park or invited to your Sim's home lot via the phone. Accuse three Sims of being a time traveller. Ponder time travel while using a shower, bath, or toilet.

Blast from the Past rewards list

Completing tasks and quests as part of the Blast from the Past event generates Event Points to unlock rewards. Rewards can be unlocked as soon as the EP requirement for them has been reached, so there's no need to "spend" points to get rewards; it's all cumulative, and you can just claim everything that you've unlocked from the event page.

There are 33 event rewards in total, including 21 event-exclusive unlocks that you can only get by playing Blast from the Past:

Name Type Exclusive? Unlocks at… Retro Deco Phone Set Build/Buy decorative item x2 Yes Week 1 500 Simoleons Household funds No Week 1 Relevart Time Walkers Create-A-Sim shoes Yes Week 1 Missing Sim Milk Carton: "Pit Beast, Dweller in the Dark" Missing Sim Milk Carton Collectible Yes Week 1 The Yesterday Set Build/Buy flooring x2 Yes Week 1 25 Satisfaction Points Rewards Store No Week 1 The Future's So Bright "Sun" Glasses Create-A-Sim accessory Yes Week 1 "Ginny, former Pirate and Sheriff" Missing Sim Milk Carton Collectible Yes Week 1 The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part One Build/Buy comfort item Yes Week 1 Handiness Vol. 1: Try Not to Die! Skill book No Week 2 Get Up! Alarm Clock Build/Buy electronic item Yes Week 2 ??? (image shows Bella Goth) Missing Sim Milk Carton Collectible Yes Week 2 500 Simoleons Household funds No Week 2 The Relevart Neck Stabilizer Create-A-Sim accessory Yes Week 2 Bigger Gatherings Banquet Build/Buy activity item Yes Week 2 Logic Vol. 1: An Introduction to Reason Skill book No Week 2 ??? (image shows an adult male character from The Sims 2) Missing Sim Milk Carton Collectible Yes Week 2 Be "The Emit" Create-A-Sim full body outfit Yes Week 2 Programming Vol. 1: Turn It Off and On Again Skill book No Week 3 The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part Two Build/Buy comfort item Yes Week 3 ??? (image shows a burglar NPC from The Sims 2) Missing Sim Milk Carton Collectible Yes Week 3 Dina Caliente's LBD Create-A-Sim full body outfit Yes Week 3 New Retro Station New music becomes available for all stereos Yes Week 3 ??? (image shows Emit Relevart from The Sims 3) Missing Sim Milk Carton Collectible Yes Week 3 Video Gaming Vol. 1: Trolling for N00bs Skill book No Week 3 Sticky Fingers Unlocks a Mischief Aspiration Yes Week 3 Surprise Birthday Cake Build/Buy activity item Yes Week 4 The ElectroDance Floor Build/Buy activity item Yes Week 4 Instant Hygiene Potion No Week 4 500 Simoleons Household funds No Week 4 Energized Potion Potion No Week 4 25 Satisfaction Points Rewards Store No Week 4 Happy Potion Potion No Week 4

Image credit: Electronic Arts

Missing Sim Milk Carton collectibles will be deposited in the inventory of whichever Sim is the active character when you claim them, as will rewards of common in-game items like books and potions; Satisfaction Points will likewise be added to the active Sim's reward pool. Simoleon rewards will be added into the active household's funds.

Rewards that grant new BB or CAS items, as well as the new music station and aspiration added with the event, will be unlocked for all saves in your game going forward once claimed. You can also purchase duplicate Missing Sim Milk Carton collectibles from the buy catalogue after unlocking them.

Do I need any DLC in order to complete the Blast from the Past event?

The Blast from the Past event is available to all players who have access to the fully-updated base game, and EA have confirmed in an FAQ that no additional packs will be required to participate.

(Previous events have sometimes included DLC-specific quest tasks, but these were always strictly optional, and it's always possible to earn enough Event Points to claim all event rewards without any DLC.)

What are the retro Sims references in the Blast from the Past rewards?

All of the event-exclusive rewards in Blast from the Past reference older titles in The Sims series.

References to The Sims 1

The Retro Deco Phone Set and Get Up! Alarm Clock resemble items from The Sims 1, but mainly reference the fact that landline phones and alarm clocks didn't appear in The Sims 4 up until now, having both been replaced by smart phone UI features. (Indeed, while the alarm clock is categorised as a working electronic, the phones seem to be purely decorative.) The Yesterday Set recreates two of the most recognisable floor tile styles from The Sims 1 base game.

Both parts of the Fun-Fun Inflatable Set reference similarly-named items of inflatable furniture added in The Sims: House Party expansion pack, which was launched back in 2001 when inflatable seating was a bit of a fad. Three activity reward items are direct recreations of House Party furniture, too: the Bigger Gatherings Banquet based on the Elegant Chef Buffet Table, the Surprise Birthday Cake based on the Fancy Feet Cake Treat, and The ElectroDance Floor based on the Bounce My Booty Dancefloor.

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

References to The Sims 2

Dina Caliente's LBD pretty straightforwardly recreates the little black dress sported by popular recurring character Dina Caliente during her debut appearance in The Sims 2.

References to The Sims 3

The Relevart Time Walkers, Future's So Bright "Sun" Glasses, Relevart Neck Stabilizer, and Be "The Emit" CAS items are the pieces needed to re-create Emit Relevart's outfit from this event, which is in turn heavily inspired by his original appearance in The Sims 3.

Image credit: Maxis / Electronic Arts

Franchise-wide references

The Sticky Fingers aspiration seems to be a tease towards the anticipated reintroduction of burglars, a popular NPC type from the first three generations of the franchise who are expected to be added into The Sims 4 very soon, following popular demand.

The New Retro Music Station will likely add more songs from earlier games, much like the existing Retro Station.

Most notably, of course, items from the new Missing Sim Milk Carton collectible set each feature a character from an earlier game:

"Pit Beast, Dweller in the Dark" is a reference to the Pit Beast (a.k.a. Griselda) from The Sims Medieval.

is a reference to the Pit Beast (a.k.a. Griselda) from The Sims Medieval. "Ginny, former Pirate and Sheriff" is a reference to Ginny from the MySims series, who was known as Cap'n Ginny in MySims and Sheriff Ginny in MySims Kingdom (the two games recently collected in the MySims Cozy Bundle).

is a reference to Ginny from the MySims series, who was known as Cap'n Ginny in MySims and Sheriff Ginny in MySims Kingdom (the two games recently collected in the MySims Cozy Bundle). The third milk carton shows Bella Goth from The Sims 2.

The fourth milk carton shows an as-yet-unidentified male Sim who appears to also be from The Sims 2.

The fifth milk carton shows a burglar from The Sims 2.

The sixth milk carton shows Emit Relevart from The Sims 3: Into the Future.

How to fix the blank UI bug in the Blast from the Past event

Events in The Sims 4 don't always run entirely smoothly, and the "blank UI" a.k.a. "no tasks" bug is a particular recurring nuisance. So much so, in fact, that we've got a whole separate guide dedicated to fixing it whenever it rears its ugly head as part of a new event.

And as ever, Sims community mainstay Crinrict has set up a helpful troubleshooting page for Blast from the Past, where they plan to once again dig down into known issues with the event as they occur.

