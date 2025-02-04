The Sims 1 cheat codes: Essential cheats for the original game

Almost two decades after it was last readily available, 2000's original The Sims is back, as part of The Sims Legacy Collection, which recently rereleased the first two games as fully-supported digital downloads for the first time, and ensured their compatibility with modern PCs.

In the likely event that you haven't played The Sims 1 in a long time (or ever), you probably need to refresh your memory a little bit, since this game is significantly different from its three sequels. There's no ageing or days of the week to make simulated life feel like it's progressing; but to make up for that, the time and resource management aspect of this game is hard as nails.

All this can come as a bit of a shock, but don't be discouraged, because there's one thing that absolutely hasn't changed over the past 25 years: the ability to use cheats to make getting what you want much, much easier. Read on for a full list of The Sims 1 cheats and instructions on how to use them.

The Sims 1 cheat codes

Here's a list of every working cheat code in The Sims 1 – this applies across the retail disc versions of The Sims plus all expansion packs or The Sims Complete Collection, as well as the digital Legacy re-release available from Steam, Epic, and the EA App:

Cheat Effect Notes autonomy [1-100] Sets free thinking level bubble_tweak [#] Enter a number to move the thought bubble placement above a Sim's head Replace # with a random number draw_all_frames [on/off] Toggles drawing all animation frames draw_floorable [on/off] Toggles floor grid draw_routes [on/off] Toggles a display of the active Sim's path genable default All genable objects are returned to their default state genable objects [on/off] Toggle invisibility for genable objects history Saves family history file interests Displays personality and interests log_mask [#] Sets event logging mask map_edit [on/off] Toggles map editor move_objects Allows you to move immoveable objects, and place objects in "illegal" places prepare_lot Checks and fixes required lot objects rosebud +§1,000 to the active household's funds You can add space followed by a repeated series of semi-colons and exclamation marks (i.e. ;!) for an additional +§1,000 for each repetition. rotation [0-3] Rotates the camera route_balloons [on/off] Toggles routing debug balloons set_hour [1-24] Sets the time of day sim_log [begin/end] Starts or finishes Sim logging sim_speed [-1000 - 1000] Sets game speed sweep [on/off] Toggles ticks tile_info [on/off] Toggles tile info

How to use cheats in The Sims

Good news, Simmers! The method used to bring up the cheats console in The Sims is consistent across all PC games in the series, so even if you haven't checked out TS1 before, you probably know what to do:

Press Ctrl + L Shift + C on the keyboard simultaneously

This brings up a text box in the upper left hand corner of the screen where you can type in your desired cheat code, then press Enter to input it and enjoy its effects!

Just remember to remove any square brackets given in the codes listed above (they indicate a potential value range).

