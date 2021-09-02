Publisher Team17 announced today that development on The Serpent Rogue, an open-world roguelike from developers Sengi Games, started, with an eventual release date sometime in 2022. The announcement came with a trailer to show off the look and vibe of the game.

You play as The Warden, an alchemist wearing a plague doctor mask, as they set out to confront and destroy Morbus, a corrupting force and the titular Serpent Rogue. To do this, The Warden harnesses the power of crafting to turn the tables in their favor as you explore the world at large.

The Serpent Rogue is a roguelike, and as such, everything is randomized, including locations and items. It also features a world where your choices matter and have potentially permanent consequences on the game itself. There are even hints at multiple endings as you either become the hero or the villain of this story.

Seeing the game in action via the trailer reveals a world brought to life with a cel-shaded art style and a little help from alchemical potions as The Warden drinks one and becomes a giant able to take on the biggest foes. They also use a torch to disperse what looks like corruption, pluck a screaming mandragora from the ground, and make friends with a dog. The environments, too, seem to suggest a wide-open world that encourages a great number of different playstyles.

The game’s combat looks very methodical, but with potions that let you tip the scale in your favor. In addition to the giant transformation potion, it looks like The Warden will be able to ride creatures like giant birds to gain an edge.

The Serpent Rogue will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC. A demo is now available on Steam.