The first look at the Russo brothers' The Elecrtric State is here, and the directing duo is calling it an "interesting prelude to returning to Marvel and trying to continue that story forward"

The Electric State, the next film from Joe and Anthony Russo about an alternate history where Disneyland animatronics gained sentience and revolted, has received a first look.

Here's a pitch for you: imagine a world where once Disney had made animatronics for Disneyland, they became intelligent robots that rebelled against those that made them, with humans and bots fighting each other leading to the remaining, defeated robots banished to an "exclusion zone" in the southwestern desert. It's certainly a big idea (based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name), and one that's received a first look over at Vanity Fair, where the Russo's and some of the cast spoke with the outlet about the upcoming Netflix film.

First look at The Russo Brothers’ ‘THE ELECTRIC STATE’



Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan.



Releasing in early 2025 on Netflix.



(Source: https://t.co/qFKq3PgPUz) pic.twitter.com/yPqG40Sgw5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 1, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Russo brothers are obviously coming back for the next couple of Avengers films because Marvel is in panic mode, with Anthony calling The Electric State an "interesting prelude to returning to Marvel and trying to continue that story forward." Anthony, talking about how working on a big project like this one reinvigorated the pair to work on something like a Marvel project again, said "this was unintentional as of several months ago, but this movie is actually a remarkable sort of bridge for us back to that."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You'll also see some familiar faces in this film too, with the film being led by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a young woman on the hunt for a brother she thought was dead. You've also got Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt as Keats, a veteran from the robot war now working as a long haul trucker, with a bit of a smuggling business on the side alongside a machine called Herman, voiced by Captain America-to-be Anthony Mackie. Rounding out the cast are some other big names too, like Brian Cox, Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Eposito, and Ke Huy Quan.

The Electric State doesn't have a release date just yet, but it is due out early 2025 on Netflix.