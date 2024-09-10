The PS5 Pro is real, but it's so expensive you might wish it wasn't

There you have it folks: Sony has finally announced that oft rumoured PS5 Pro, but you're not going to like the price.

During today's PS5 Technical Presentation, PlayStation confirmed what we all already knew, which is that there's a PS5 Pro on the way. Years of rumours, and some teases from PlayStation itself, made it clear this would happen at some point, but PS5 architect Mark Cerny gave us a bit of a deep dive on the souped-up version of the current generation of PlayStation consoles, and exactly what sets it apart from its predecessor.

Much like the PS4 Pro before it, the PS5 Pro brings a lot of improvements. The PS5 Pro has a larger GPU, improvements to the ray tracing, and AI upscaling called PSSR that helps handle the burden of graphical burden. The idea behind these major additions is that you should be able to get higher, table frame rates without needing to sacrifice visual fidelity. Cerny made several comparisons to performance and fidelity modes on the PS5 with the PS5 Pro to showcase the differences, with games looking better and smoother.

Of course, you're going to be wondering how much it costs, and the answer is simple, even if it isn't very kind on your wallet. The PS5 Pro will set you back a hefty $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99, which is a signifcant chunk more than the standard disc-drive PS5, clearly marking it as both a luxury item, and something only the most hardcore of PlayStation players are likely to get. After all, who needs all that power if you're just interested in something like (the incredibly good) Astro Bot?

If you're desperate to get your hands on the console, you don't have all that long to wait either, as PlayStation has slated it for November 7, the same month the console-maker typically releases its hardware these days.