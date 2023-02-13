The Pokemon Company will be at PAX East 2023

The Pokemon Company will have a presence at PAX East this year, where attendees will be able to see its latest update on an upcoming game.

That’s not all! Other publishers like Devolver Digital, Yacht Club, THQ Nordic, and Inti Creates will have their upcoming games getting major updates at the show for all those in attendance to watch. In addition, the expo hall with have playable demos for unreleased games from Chucklefish, Ysbryd Games, XSEED Games, and Plaion.

In case you didn't know, Pokemon Go is still getting major updates!

As a major convention, those who head down in-person to the Boston Convention Centre can expect a bunch of merch stalls, as well as loads of booths from tech giants Intel, Corsair, and AORUS. More into the indie side of things? You can expect numerous booths feature exciting new projects from indie developers too!

You can also expect a selection of panels, tournaments, live concerts featuring video game music, freeplay lounges to relax in, as well as community meet-ups where you can finally see your favourite content creators.

“We can't wait to get back to Boston for PAX East, and kick off another year of shows,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. “The designers went above and beyond on the theme this year, and we can't wait to welcome gamers home.”

Eager to go? Head on over to the PAX East website for more information. It’s looking like a great event this year, so get yourself down there if you’re in the area!

