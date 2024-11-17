I need The Pokemon Company to bring this incredible 25th anniversary Gold and Silver merch over to the west

It's Pokemon Gold and Silver's 25th anniversary next week, and to mark the occasion The Pokemon Company is releasing some incredibly good merch.

Given that Pokemon is obviously targeted towards kids, its merch can oftentimes skew in favour of that target audience, even if a big part of the games overall audience are millennials that can't accept they're getting older. But it seems that the latest batch of merch announced is targeting that exact ageing demographic, as The Pokemon Company has revealed a line of items all about celebrating Gold and Silver's 25th (Japanese) anniversary, which is November 21 next week. There's some seriously good stuff in there, and right now it's only available in Japan via the Pokemon Center, but I'm really hoping it makes its way over here so I can pick up some bits.

Pokemon plushies are generally a dime a dozen, there's so many of those things, but this line-up features a plush of Ho-Oh and Lugia in gold and silver colour schemes respectively, which just look really lovely, honestly. There's some cute stationary and keychain bits too, as well as a simple but nice backpack, as well as a selection of stickers that come in plastic replicas of Gold and Silver Game Boy Color cartridges.

A batch of merch is coming to Pokémon Center in Japan to celebrate Gold and Silver's 25th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Cc6AZlojSE — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 15, 2024

But easily the best pieces of all are a pair of reversible jackets, both with Ho-Oh and Lugia on the front, in a gold and silver colour scheme, with a different legendary on the back depending on which colour you get. Turn it inside out and the pattern then looks like the Johto map, which just feels like a really nice touch. If these do make it over here, I can imagine these selling out pretty quick, and while there's no indication that they will, it's still worth keeping an eye on The Pokemon Company's socials just in case.

It's always possible that the company is planning to release this merch closer to the North American and European release dates, which were in 2000, and 2001 respectively. If you're reading this, The Pokemon Company: please at least bring the plushies, I promise I'll stop badmouthing Scarlet and Violet if you do.