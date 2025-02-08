The PlayStation Network is down, and there's no sign on when it will come back online

You read that correctly. The PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently offline. That means online services for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are not currently working. Your gaming sesh will have to wait, I'm afraid.

As of writing, the only official statement comes from the Ask PlayStation Japan Twitter account, which has posted the following statement (translated into English via the in-built Twitter translation tool).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"At this time, the PlayStation ™ Network (including PlayStation ® Store) may not be available. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We are currently investigating the issue and working to restore service, so please be patient."

What that means is that Sony knows about it, but there's no sign on when this will be fixed. So we've little option but to hang in there. It's a rough weekend for it to happen too. The Monster Hunter Wilds Open beta is currently ongoing, which means PlayStation players can only sit and watch as Xbox and PC gamers are all in, having a blast. Even if you're not trying out Wilds, it's the weekend innit. This is the time when loads of people, especially those with jobs, get their gaming time in. Here's hoping the outage ends soon.