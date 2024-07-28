Yes, The Penguin will be in The Batman 2, and his spinoff show finally has a release date too

More than two years after The Batman was released, The Penguin TV series finally has a concrete release date.

We've known for a little while now that The Penguin was due out sometime this coming September, but an exact release date has been up in the air a touch. Thankfully, you don't have to wait any longer to find out exactly when you'll be able to watch the spinoff show, as during San Diego Comic-Con's panel all about The Penguin, it was revealed that it would be airing September 19 on Max. That's just under two months away, so it's not particularly long to go now. Lucky for you, that wasn't the only thing revealed at the panel, as The Batman director Matt Reeves also made an appearance, where he spoke a bit about the upcoming sequel.

For one, filming for The Batman - Part 2 is set to begin filming next year, something Alfred himself Andy Serkis has previously said, with Reeves saying that they need to have Colin Farrell's Penguin in a "certain place for that," also obviously implying that The Penguin will be in the sequel. What that place is, I guess we'll start to come to understand when the show arrives in September, but how that actually manifests in The Batman sequel we'll have to wait until 2026 to find out, as the film was delayed by an entire year back in March.

Reeves also recently gave his Batman universe a name, which is separate from the new DCU continuity that James Gunn is currently setting up (and establishing with the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos). The "Batman Epic Crime Saga" will obviously include the films and The Penguin, but there are also plans for more TV in the works. What those plans are, again, are a bit of a secret right now, but hey, The Batman was great so you can sign me up for more of whatever the team has got cooking.