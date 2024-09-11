The Office follow-up series has cast its next batch of fresh talent you'll inevitably end up cringing at

The sort-of sequel, sort-of soft reboot of The Office has just added its next round of cast members.

Some kind of follow-up to the much beloved series The Office has been in the works for some time now, but it wasn't until May of this year where the series was finally ordered by Peacock. And now, as reported by the Palisadian-Post, the next three cast members have been confirmed for the new series thanks to a visit the trio made to the long-running paper. The three actors in question are apparently Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), and Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet), all of which seem pretty suitable for a mockumentary series like The Office.

The new series, currently believed to be called The Paper, doesn't appear to be directly connected to The Office other than the fact it's the same fictional documentary crew, with the official logline going into more detail: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Back in April, prior to the show even being ordered, it was reported that Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) had been cast in the show as part of the ensemble cast. The Paper is also being led by The Office creator Greg Daniels, who has brought aboard Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman, so with two showrunners like that at the helm, you can probably expect some cringe moments that will rival the original series.

Details are otherwise slim, and with casting still taking place, it's unlikely production will start for a while yet, so don't expect to see anything from it for quite a while. Besides, it gives you more time for your 87th rewatch of The Office, no?