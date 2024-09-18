While you wait for the next show from the team behind The Office, the latest remake of the mockumentary series gets its first trailer from down under

The first trailer for the latest iteration of The Office is here, this time being an Australian version and it looks… not great.

Look, we all know that the US version of The Office is an incredibly popular TV series, massively outdoing the British original, but I'll be perfectly honest, I didn't know how often it had been remade. Outside of the UK original and American versions, there have been 12 different takes on The Office, including ones from Canada, Germany, India, and Poland. And soon, that number is going to go up to 15 in total, as an Australian remake of the series is coming out next month, with Prime Video dropping the first trailer for the mockumentary yesterday. There's just one slight problem, which is that it is one of the most painfully unfunny things I've seen in a good long while.

The whole thing feels like it came straight from a machine dedicated to producing endless scenes from The Office, every single beat more awkward than the last, and not because the show is meant to be, but because there is such a deafeningly loud silence where laughs are meant to be but do not come. Looking at the comments on YouTube, there are plenty of people in agreement that this particular take on the generally beloved show won't be a good or popular one. Weirdly, despite being available in 240 countries when it releases October 18, the biggest region it's missing is the US - though I don't think all of you state-side will be missing out on much.

Back in May, a new offshoot of the US version of The Office, supposedly titled The Paper, was officially ordered, with a fresh batch of cast members seemingly confirmed last week alongside Star Wars' Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore. This new series will have some of the original team behind the US Office, so hopefully will fare a bit better than the Australian one.