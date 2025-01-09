The numbers have been crunched, and PC Game Pass got almost $5,000 in new games during 2024

If you're like me, you may at one point have wondered just how much money a PC player with a subscription to PC Game Pass actually saves. It turns out it's quite the substantial figure, with the total dollar worth of games added to the service in 2024 coming to just under $5,000.

This was deduced by one Jamie Hore over at PCGamesN, who dropped all 137 games added to the service in 2024, took their dollar value at the time they were added, and found the total sum came to $4,812.63. For clarity, the price of a full year of PC Game Pass is roughly $143. That's a lot of saved cash.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now obviously, there are caveats. This figure assumes that you, the hypothetical PC Game Pass enjoyer, are snapping up every game added to the service the moment it is available. It also goes without saying that you only really save money on games you play. It doesn't really matter to me if I can play Starfield and save $30, you'd have to pay me a lot more.

But, it is a monument to the saving potential of Game Pass that's backed up by data. Interesting data too - we can see how much money you could potentially save by-month in the PCGamesN article. April looks like a big winner with 17 games added to PC Game Pass (five of which were day-one releases). On the other hand, December was kinda a bummer, with only six games added to the service, two of which day-one releases. Still, even on weak months like December, the potential savings come to $214.94. Not shabby at all!

Does this make you feel any different about PC Game Pass? Do you feel better about subscribing, or wish you had last year? Or are you a pirate, with naught a care but the salty wind in your hair and a dream in your heart? Let us know below.