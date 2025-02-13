The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for season 3 at Prime Video, and a big time jump is happening

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power did well enough after convincing most critics last year with its second season, but the lack of post-finale updates on Amazon's big fantasy bet for TV, which has been reported to be ridiculously expensive when compared to other shows, had cast a shadow of doubt over its survival. Now, fans can rest easy.

The five-season story arc that's been discussed in the past by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay is said to end with Sauron's defeat at the slopes of Mount Doom. You know, before he became a big spooky flaming eye. Of course, there's still a ways to go, with war in Middle-earth only beginning to heat up by the time season 2 fades to black. Needless to say, cancelling the show at this point and after viewership ratings that, while below season 1's, remain among Prime Video's best would've caused a ruckus online.

It's now been confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that The Rings of Power will return for a third season which will begin shooting this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK. This signals a slightly quicker pace after season 2 finished airing when compared to season 1, with Payne, McKay, and their writers' room likely putting the finishing touches on the scripts now. A release during the second half of 2026 seems almost assured.

Moreover, THR has revealed the show is jumping forward in time, likely to cut out some fluff and get quicker to the big story and character beats at a time when war has spread wider and the situation in Middle-earth is dire. Here's what the press release says: "Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."

International Emmy award nominee Charlotte Brändström (Shōgun) is returning to direct season 3 episodes alongside Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time). They're joined by Stefan Schwartz (The Boys). Renowned composer Bear McCreary is expected to continue on board after delivering two standout and hefty original soundtracks for the show so far.