As The Hunt for Gollum continues, it seems that Warner Bros. is hoping Ian McKellen will be back to play everyone's favourite old wizard

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is slowly making progress, and one step it hopes to put forward is by bringing Ian McKellen aboard.

Earlier this year, in Hollywood's quest to infinitely capitalise upon pre-existing IP even if maybe we should just leave things alone sometimes, it was announced that a new Lord of the Rings film is on the way, very specifically about, uh, Gollum. A new Lord of the Rings film isn't all that surprising, though the choice of focus might be, but apparently both Andy Serkis and Peter Jackson have been thinking about it for quite a while. Of course, not much has been confirmed about the film just yet, including casting, but according to everyone's favourite version of Gandalf himself, Ian McKellen, the actor has actually been approached to reprise the role.

Speaking with the Big Issue (via BBC News), McKellen noted that "Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating." He continued, "I can't tell you any more than that. I've just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I'll be playing him. When? I don't know. What the script is? It's not written yet. So, they better be quick." Speaking to the BBC, he did also make it clear that he's "not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it."

Of course, McKellen might not be quite aware that there's a strong chance Gandalf will show up in The Rings of Power, but still, when it comes to the movies, it's clear that he's still the number one choice. At 85 years old, the actor still has a desire to continue acting, explaining to the BBC, "I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working." So as long as he's still going, you can hopefully expect to see him in The Hunt for Gollum, which might not even end up being called that (and preferably won't be).