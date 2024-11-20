The latest Alien: Earth teaser trailer doesn't tell us much other than the fact our planet is pregnant, but it did offer up a release window at least

Another Alien: Earth teaser trailer has been released upon the world, and there's not much to see, so let's be thankful there's a release window.

It seems like with every Alien: Earth tease we get we don't really get any closer to actually seeing the damn show. The first one mostly just showed the titular Alien and Earth, and the most recent one is so short that you really could blink and miss it. This latest one, released earlier today, is almost a remix of the original one, with that same shot of the Earth reflecting in the titular xenomorph's big ole black chrome dome, though there is a trailer voice person there to relay a very silly joke: "In 2120, mother Earth is expecting." Expecting what? Well, the joke is a play on that whole pregnancy thing, but it's actually an alien, which feels a little out of place with the series' quite dark tone, but hey ho, I'm not a marketing person, what do I know?

The rest of it is glitchy shots of alien-looking things that aren't necessarily That alien, and someone screaming, so there's really not that much you can get from it, but it did have one helpful detail: Alien: Earth will be screaming summer 2025 on Hulu. All that was known previously is that it would be out next year, so this does narrow it down a smidge which is nice. We'll just have to keep waiting for that full trailer and concrete release date in the meantime. With it being a Hulu release, over us in the UK and elsewhere can probably assume that it'll be coming to Disney+, though I imagine you'll need the family friendly filter switched off.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alien has been doing quite well for itself recently, with the latest entry in the series Alien: Romulus proving itself to be enough of a hit to warrant a sequel being greenlit. There might even be another Alien vs. Predator somewhere along the line, with the Predator series also having a bit of a comeback - the next one, Badlands, is out next year, and it'll put the titular alien in the hot seat.