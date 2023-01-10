The Last of Us TV show review round up: 'Among television's best."

The Last of Us HBO series reviews have dropped, giving all of us an early insight into the quality of Joel and Ellie’s adventure into the living rooms and televisions of fans of curious newcomers all across the world. Ever since it was announced, excitement for the show has been high.

With this The Last of Us HBO review round-up, we’ve compiled many of the biggest reviews for the show, so that you can see the critical consensus and begin diving into early reviews, all from one page.

You can watch a trailer for The Last of Us here!

The Last of US is a post-apocalyptic series where fungal monsters have overwhelmed the majority of the world. Based on the hit video game by Naughty Dog, you follow the story of Joel and Ellie as they venture through a treacherous North America, running into all sort of perilous hurdles along the way.

Judging from early scores, it’s looking like both video game and general entertainment outlets are loving the show, with the majority of websites showering it with praise and great scores. You can click through and read them yourself below:

The Last of Us HBO reviews

Radio Times - 5/5

Hollywood Reporter - Positive: “Well, you’ve done pretty well indeed, The Last of Us.”

Digital Spy - 5/5

Empire - 5/5

Variety - Positive: “...what works about “The Last of Us” works well enough that one sees the near future in which the show winds up among television’s best.”

Collider - A+

NME - 4/5

IGN - Positive: “HBO’s The Last of Us is a breathtaking adaptation of one of the most impactful stories told in video games and brilliantly brings Joel and Ellie’s journey to a whole new audience.”

Gamespot - 9/10

BBC - 4/5

Inverse - Positive: “This series is its best-case scenario — the original creator, a proven HBO visionary, an A-list cast, and a script that found every heartstring it could possibly pull. To bastardize a quote from yet another video game: this is The Last of Us’ final form.”

Forbes - Positive: “There’s something about being a part of the story that a TV show simply can’t replicate. But TV has its own strengths, and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have done a remarkable job adapting the game to screen.”

Rolling Stone - Positive: “I’ve never played the game, but Druckmann and Mazin have turned it into something that works incredibly well as a television show.”

Washington Post - Positive: “When I compare the two stories, and the artistic choices made to differentiate the show from the game, I have to admit: the HBO version sometimes steals the show.”

The Verge - Fine: “HBO’s new series is extremely fine. Not great, not terrible, but fine.”

The Last of Us releases on January 15 for the USA, and January 16 in the EU.