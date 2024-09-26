The Last of Us season 2 gets a vague 2025 release window via new trailer filled with people we're sure are doing A-OK

A bit of good news for fans of HBO's The Last of Us TV show, season 2 has just got a new trailer and a 2025 release window. No exact day, month, nor season is attached. However, the trailer has given us some more sneak peaks at what'll be going on in the second season, and judging from what we're seeing, it looks like everyone is gonna be super happy about life in the post-apocalypse.

The trailer is packed full of small cuts of footage worth checking out second-by-second, but some choice highlights include Joel teaching Ellie to play the guitar, Abbie checking out a grave looking awfully sad, and a swarm of infested charging a snowed-in building. How are these things connected? Who could possibly say, but we're absolutely 100% certain it'll be fine.

This season is bound to be a major milestone release in HBO's 2025 calander. Not only was season one an award-winning hit, but we know that season 3 and beyond are also in the cards. While it does kinda suck that we don't know when exactly to expect season 2, it's something we'll surely hear about in the coming months as the pre-release hype cycle rolls on through the holiday season.

All sarcasm aside, and without spoilers already heavily hinted at in the trailer released today, it's a certainty that season 2 will feature a lot of the same drama, action, and emotional heartbreak as the first. Personally, I'm keen to see if and where the narratives of the games and shows diverge. What extra scenes we could get, what extra exposition... I'm keen to know more!

Are you? Let us know below, as well as your guess on when season 2 will drop next year.