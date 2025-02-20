The Last of Us has finally locked down its April release date on Max, and the episode count has been confirmed too

Only a week ago, we were talking about The Last of Us potentially lasting four seasons total and pointed out we somehow hadn't received a definitive premiere date for season 2 yet. Well, the wait is now over (and the real wait begins now).

The good news is that it won't be a long one. In fact, TLOU season 2 is less than a month away. HBO has announced the long-anticipated second batch of episodes will kick off on April 13 on Max. That's a little over a week before Star Wars: Andor returns to Disney Plus (April 22) with a second season of its own, so we'll be eating good in late April and into May, it seems.

HBO and Max jointly announced the release date on Wednesday, February 19. It's the biggest new season of television coming to the streaming service this year so far. With other biggies such as IT: Welcome to Derry, The White Louts, Hacks, Peacemaker, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms lined up, it marks the 'beginning' of a hot 2025 for Max.

The press release also confirms what co-creator Neil Druckmann (also Naughty Dog honcho) and Craig Mazin had teased in late 2024: Season 2 will consist of seven episodes, making it two chapters shorter than season 1. However, we've been told time and again things will be more intense this time around, and anyone who played The Last of Us: Part II will agree, even if we know we're getting only a fraction of the story this year.

New cast members being added this season include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O'Hara, who we recently loved in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will also guest star "in an undisclosed role" we can't wait to see. Jeffrey Wright returns as Issac after playing the leader of the brutal Washington Liberation Front (WLF) in the game. They join co-stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Gabriel Luna as Tommy, among others.