As The Last of Us season 2 gets a release month, a very red trailer teases some recognisable, miserable moments made live-action

There's a new trailer for The Last of Us season 2, and while it doesn't show all that much, it does at least have some familiar moments and a release month.

After a two year wait (honestly not that bad in the modern television industry), The Last of Us season 2 will finally be arriving on our screens this coming April. If you want a more specific day than that, well, you'll have to wait because there isn't one, though I'm sure with April being only three months away it won't be all that long until a proper date is locked in. Lucky for you, there's a trailer paired with this release month reveal, and even if it's only a short one (only a single minute, HBO? Couldn't spare an extra thirty seconds?), it's packed with a lot of scenes fans of the second game will likely recognise quite quickly (some spoilers ahead for those that haven't played it, though).

For one, it opens up on Kaitlyn Dever's Abby walking down a hospital corridor, gun in hand, sirens blaring, almost definitely replicating the moment from the game that shows the aftermath of the character's dad being killed by worst apocalypse dad Joel. There's another shot of Joel crying, this one an original moment for the show, a whole bunch of the infected trying to get into a train, and of course, Ellie and Dina dancing in Jackson, probably one of the most recognisable scenes from the game if only because it was featured in one of the earliest trailers.

Right now it's not particularly clear where season 2 is going to end, but it certainly won't be at the game's ending. There's definitely a third season being planned by the showrunners, and a fourth season is even being considered, but for now you'll just have to wait until April, when the seven episode second season will drop on Max.