The Last of Us Part 1 PC to receive third hotfix on Tuesday and larger patch later in the week

If you haven't played The Last of Us Part 1 on PC in the past couple of days or are just picking it up, you need to update your game as hotfixes have rolled out over the last three days.

The first hotfix, issued on March 29, primarily focused on stability, performance improvements, and hitch-related issues impacting some users. Smaller issues were also addressed.

The Last of Us Part I - PC Features: Ultra-Wide Support, Left Behind, and More

A second hotfix was released on March 30 and applied fixes that improved memory and performance. The hotfix decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes, added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes, and increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics. It also applied a fix for crashing on the first boot.

Overnight, the studio took to Twitter to apologize, stating it was aware some players have not "experienced the Naughty Dog quality" they expected. It then assured everyone it is "working hard to resolve issues" preventing folks from enjoying a game they "expect and deserve."

A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more has been slated for Tuesday, April 4. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week. In the meantime, the studio and its partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues.

Naughty Dog also encouraged players to ensure the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers have been applied.

Players have experienced various issues with The Last of Us Part 1 on PC since its release on March 28. The issues range from loading shaders taking longer than expected, degraded performance and stability while shaders are loading in the background, an inability to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements, memory leaks, and more.

Despite the PC version's issues causing extra work, Naughty Dog says it intends to create games for both PC and PlayStation platforms in the future.