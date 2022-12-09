The Last of Us Part 1 brings the fungus to PC next March, 2023

The Last of Us Part 1 launched earlier this year on PS5, and at The Game Awards Naughty Dog confirmed it would be coming to PC March 3, 2023.

First revealed back at Geoff's other ads reel in the summer, the remake of The Last of Us was confirmed to be coming to both PS5 and PC, though when the latter would be coming to your computer wasn't revealed at the same time. Now we know it'll be coming in March (just like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), though other than that not many details have been revealed.

Presumably it'll have some of the same accessibility options present in the original, but the PC version of PlayStation's big names normally come with a free extra customisable features, like frame-rate and the like.

If you haven't had a chance to check The Last of Us Part 1 out just yet, and aren't sure if you want to, you could always read our five star review, where our very own editor-in-chief Tom Orry wrote "If this wasn’t a remake, I firmly believe it would be right at the top of Game of the Year articles as we assess things over a bit of Christmas Pudding. The PS5 has had some brilliant games already, no doubt, but as a fan of The Last of Us, Part 1 is my new favourite exclusive on the console."