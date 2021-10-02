The Haul is new online marketplace for pop culture enthusiasts and convention-goers

Our friends at ReedPop/NYCC/MCM have launched The Haul, a really fun marketplace where you can buy all sorts of things pop culture and nerdy.

The marketplace and virtual show floor was created for fans and is a one-stop-shop to buy or sell products and exclusives in gaming, anime, manga, comics, apparel, original art, action figures, and more. There are even some Marvel exclusives on the storefront.

Basically, it's a marketplace for pop culture enthusiasts, convention-goers, and anyone else that likes cool things.

Just looking over the shop today, there's a really neat Marvel crew neck fleece, a Captain Marvel 7 glow-in-the-dark comic, fun watches, all sorts of New York Comic Con goodies, this Star Trek X RockLove Klingon Qapla Signet Ring which I may have to buy as a Christmas present for my older brother, a Loki campaign t-shirt, this super-cute Purple Night Queenie Fox Plush, and there are plenty of other things to add to the list.

Are you a fan of Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Star Wars, The Legend of Zelda, D&D, or novels in the Grishaverse? You're covered.

Plus, in the future, the site will also be selling editorial brand merch, which means you could even buy your very own VG247 t-shirt to wear to bed, the store, or even church.

You should bookmark the marketplace, as new retailers, vendors, artists, exhibitors, and licensees will all regularly add wares.