The Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie is "gonna be scarier" according to Josh Hutcherson, which can only be good news for parents of kids traumatised by the first one

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie sequel will apparently be "much bigger" and "scarier" which sounds like a recipe for your kid having nightmares again.

Unless you are under the age of 13, I wouldn't necessarily call the first Five Nights at Freddy's movie particularly scary, but I will admit that there are a couple of scenes that would be a bit overwhelming for the younger viewer. However, in a recent interview with Esquire, the film's lead actor Josh Hutcherson shared that the sequel is "much bigger; the stakes are higher." He goes on a bit more to explain, "There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way.

"We’re finding the balance right now of building this world and expanding it in a really cool way but also making sure the characters stay really grounded. That’s something that I really think that we all fought for in the first film, because this world that was created in Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’s so out-there. It’s so over-the-top and wacky, in a way, that to find the emotional truth of the characters was gonna be what was gonna work. I think the fans are gonna flip for it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun with the source. It’s gonna be scarier, too, actually."

Hutcherson was also asked if there's any potential for more film adaptations beyond the next one, with the actor responding, "You never know. I mean, I love working in this world. Emma Tammi, our director, is phenomenal, and with my character, Mike, I think the possibilities are endless. This could have a very potentially long run and it could be a lot of fun, but at this point we’re focusing on the second movie. We’ll see what comes after that."

We're about a year out from Five Nights at Freddy's 2, as it's currently slated to release fall 2025, but an exact release date is yet to be shared.