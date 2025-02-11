The first trailer for A24's surreal comedy Friendship asks one important question: is Paul Rudd a bad friend?

Friendship, a new nightmare comedy from A24 starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, finally got its first trailer, and I'm starting to think Ant-Man might not be a good friend.

Tim Robinson is no stranger to out there comedies, obviously best known as the creator of his own sketch show I Think You Should Leave, but so far his acting has been mostly relegated to TV, with only a few supporting film roles to his name. That all changes with his first lead role in Friendship, a slightly surreal comedy where he plays a pretty regular seeming guy called Craig who becomes fast friends with his new neighbour. Said neighbour is played by Ant-Man's Paul Rudd (who's in another weird upcoming A24 film about accidentally killing a unicorn), and while the concept sounds possibly even boring, the trailer below shows that there's a lot more under the hood.

Essentially, despite some "really nice hangs", Rudd's character decides he doesn't want to be friends with Craig anymore, and that's not even where the trailer takes a turn for the weird. Fans of Robinson's work will probably find some familiar comedic moments in Friendship, albeit with what feels like a borderline horror-movie slant to it, but despite the crossover he's just serving the role of actor in this one. Andrew DeYoung both wrote and directed Friendship, marking his feature directorial debut - the filmmaker has previously worked on shows like Our Flag Means Death, so this kind of project seems like familiar territory for him.

Rounding out the already strong cast in Robinson and Rudd are Kate Mara (House of Cards), Jack Dylan Grazer (It, Shazam!), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Conner O'Malley (I Saw The TV Glow).

The film is currently set to be released this coming May, though you'll have to keep your eyes out for an exact release date.