The first teaser trailer for the Until Dawn movie is actually more of a mini behind-the-scenes showcase, but a proper look is apparently coming soon

You shouldn't expect much from the first Until Dawn movie teaser, though it does at least try to justify why it's different from the game.

The Until Dawn movie has mostly been wrapped up in mystery since its announcement last year, but last week a bit more light was shed on it, revealing that it'll feature completely new characters and a fresh story. That obviously might be a bit disappointing to fans of the original game, seeing as the angle that the filmmakers appear to have gone for is more Until Dawn in spirit and name rather than practice, even if Peter Stormare is reprising his role as Dr. Hill. But a not-quite-teaser trailer was released by Sony earlier today, showing off some select clips from the film, explaining how this film will be different from the game.

"One of the creative things the game did is that people make different choices and die in different ways," Until Dawn movie director David F. Sandberg explains in the teaser. "The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again. Every time they come back to life, it's like they are in a new horror genre. To survive, they have to make it until dawn." Get it? Do you get it? Like the name of the game! This concept probably won't fly with fans who just wanted a straight up adaptation, but to give them the benefit of the doubt, how else do you adapt a game with multiple branching pathways and endings?

If this isn't quite enough to convince you yet, Sony did also say that a trailer is "coming soon", which you'd hope is very soon given the movie is out April 25, just three months away now. Let's just hope none of us end up in a timeloop situation like the one Until Dawn is presenting in the meantime.