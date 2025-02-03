The first Fantastic Four teaser trailer mostly just shows some people watching TV, but lucky for you the full thing is coming tomorrow

Sure, the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't really show you anything at all, but at least there's a promise of a proper trailer coming tomorrow.

I'm never really a fan of teaser trailers, especially when they more exist to tease an actual trailer as opposed to just generally getting you excited for the film, and the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps certainly fits into that category. It's an incredibly short one, running at only 20 seconds long, and honestly shows pretty much nothing. There's some kids playing in the street - a street in an alternate reality 60s, so slightly less dangerous than now - before they end up at a TV shop which is showing the titular Fantastic Four's foray into space.

The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era.



The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era.



Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET | 4️⃣AM PT: https://t.co/rUykpi6UDo pic.twitter.com/mlPrY9oRMr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 3, 2025

The main screen says "Prepare 4 Launch" (get it?), with the others showing the film's heroes suiting up, and a retrofuture spaceship blasting off into space. It really is a nothing burger of a trailer, though it did come with one promise: that "launch coverage", i.e. an actual trailer, is beginning tomorrow, February 4 (get it? F4?). On top of that, it's kicking at 4am PT (I think you're starting to get it)/ 7am ET/ 12pm GMT. A bit of an early one for all of you on that side of the pond, but I suppose you'll get to wake up to the trailer rather than wait around for it like the rest of the world.

While we don't know a huge amount the film, a synopsis released in November did share did explain what it'll more or less be about: "Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Obviously slightly on the vague side, especially considering it sounds like quite a classic Fantastic 4 storyline, and right now there's no word on whether Dr. Doom will be making an appearance, but perhaps that trailer tomorrow will reveal a little bit more.