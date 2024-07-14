Nobody is very happy with The First Descendant, but it's still managed to hit 10 million players in a week

The First Descendant hasn't exactly had the smoothest of starts, but that hasn't stopped it from racking up 10 million players in seven days.

It's been very up and down for The First Descendant since it launched earlier this month. In a strong start, it gave Elden Ring a run for its money on the Steam charts, an impressive feat given the recent release of Shadow of the Erdtree. Things kind of went downhill from there though, with many players deriding the game's monetisation systems, and accusations coming out that the game had lifted barely-altered Destiny 2 icons. The game is currently sitting at a "Mixed" rating on Steam, but even with all of those problems, that hasn't actually stopped people playing the game. According to the game's official Twitter account, the game reached 10 million players "in just 7 days!"

🎉 10 Million Descendants! 🎉



We've reached 10 million Descendants in just 7 days!

Thank you all for your tremendous support and love. It means everything to us.

We will do our best to bring you great experiences. Can't wait to continue this journey together! pic.twitter.com/SsvcelMTsh — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) July 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Thank you all for your tremendous support and love," the post continues. "It means everything to us. We will do our best to bring you great experiences. Can't wait to continue this journey together!" It's kind of odd phrasing, as it says it hit 10 million players in seven days, but doesn't say which seven - the tweet was posted July 12, but the game was released on July 2, which, if my maths is correct, is 10 days. This really isn't worth getting hung up on, but it does tickle me a bit at the very least.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's not just fans that appear to be unhappy with the game, as it's not doing all that well with critics either. Nexon, the game's developer, isn't exactly strapped for cash being as big as it is, but live service games are quite hard to maintain. There might be 10 million players, but we'll have to wait and see how many bounce off of it unless some big changes are made. The game's first patch did drop earlier this week at least, so there's probably not much need to worry just yet if you are a fan of the looter shooter.