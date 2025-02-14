The Finals finally gets Team Deathmatches as part of its fifth season, so go in there and cause some mayhem

The Finals will be getting Team Deathmatch as an alternate game mode to the usual fair of 3v3 objective based goodness as part of its fifth season. At last, those who don't like banking cash will have an opportunity to play with their brains turned all the way off.

Revealed on official social media platforms for the game as well as its YouTube channel, the trailer for the mode fits into the current narrative theme of The Finals. CMS, a nefarious hacking group, has turned the gameshow on its head, and decided to flip the script with a kill-focused endeavor for contestants to try out. Thanks CMS.

Team Deathmatch will be a 5v5 game mode as opposed the the Cashout standard of 3v3v3, and works exactly as you'd expect. Two teams just straight busting it out with eachother until one of them comes out on top. You still get all that great environmental desctruction that you'd expect from The Finals. All in all, a crowd pleaser, and a good opportunity to jump back into the game.

Because while we've all been living life and touching grass over the past year or so, The Finals has frankly evolved into one of the most fun FPS games out there at the moment. I recently redownloaded it just to touch base with the game and all its updates, and it's still just as fun as it was when it came out, albeit with way more weapons and maps to try out.

Team Deathmatch has been something folks have been begging for every since The Finals released back in December 2023. To the developer's credit, they had a vision for the game and stayed true to their 3v3v3 format, something that set the game apart from its competitors. However, a year and change later, they've decided to let the people have what they've been longing for. Whether nor not Team Deathmatch sticks around forever, and if it'll have an additional impact on the game in the future, remains to be seen. For what it's worth, I do hope that Cashout remains the core game mode to the game. It's what the whole thing it built around, after all.

Will this tempt you back to The Finals? Let us know below!