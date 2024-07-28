The Fantastic Four has a new name, again, and yes, they will be making the leap to the next couple of Avengers movies

Marvel revealed another new name for its Fantastic Four film during its Hall H Comic-Con panel, as it showed off some test footage for the upcoming movie.

Back in February, Marvel finally gave its Fantastic Four film a proper name, The Fantastic Four, at the time also confirming who will be playing said quad of superheroes. Well, at Comic-Con this week, Marvel decided to give it another new name, though this one's more of an extension than an outright name change: The Fantastic Four: First Steps. What that subtitle means, I couldn't tell you, though I assume it'll be something to do with heading out into space, or into another universe, given that it's set in a retro-future New York City separate from the main MCU's universe.

Director Matt Shakman shared that production on the film is due to kick off this coming Monday over here in the UK, but there was a bit of teaser footage shown off all the same. Apparently the footage included a look at Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing respectively in their astronaut outfits, then heading off in a big spaceship, with the final shot being their main bad guy, the ever-giant Galactus hovering above Earth.

Important to note is that yes, The Fantastic Four will also be appearing in the next couple of Avengers films. Oh, and if you hadn't heard, Avengers 5 finally has a name - Avengers: Doomsday, and that is because Doctor Doom is the MCU's new big bad… he just won't be played by whoever you might have been expecting. The Fantastic Four will also be appearing in Avengers 6, aka Secret Wars, where Doctor Doom will again be making an appearance, with Doomsday set to release May 2026, and Secret Wars the year after in May 2027.