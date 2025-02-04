The Fantastic Four: First Steps' first trailer really wants you to know what everyone's powers are, forgets that this is the third time we've seen them on the big screen

Marvel kept everyone waiting long enough, but the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally arrived.

Seriously, when I say Marvel kept everyone waiting, I meant it - ahead of actually showing off the trailer, the teaser from yesterday that said launch coverage would be kicking off today forgot to mention that we'd have to wait a whole hour before actually showing the trailer, and even then there was some preamble with the Fantastic Four themselves before it actually got to what everyone was there for. So, how is the trailer itself, you might be asking? Well, for once, it actually looks like Marvel is using sets again, a big change from the years and years of green screen only sets, so that's a nice change of pace.

It also shows a bit of family life amongst the four of them, as well as some quick glimpses at whoever John Malkovich is playing, alongside the big bad Galactus staring down the Statue of Liberty. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards also takes the time to run through everyone's powers, i.e. Ben Grimm being covered in rocks, Johnny Storm lighting himself on fire, and Sue Storm turning invisible, though he doesn't mention his own powers, and weirdly enough the trailer doesn't show him using them either from what I can see. So I guess we'll have to wait for another trailer for that to happen - unless they're decided to go in a different direction with the character, which would be unwise. Besides, this is the second time the characters have been rebooted, I doubt many people need them explained anyway.

Obviously you'll also notice that this is not the New York we've seen throughout different MCU films, but one set in an ever so slightly alternate universe where it's still the '60s. Not the greatest of decades for America, but a stylish one, I suppose. I'm sure there'll be some kind of tease as to how the four of them end up in the main universe. For now, you'll just have to wait until it releases on July 25, later this year.